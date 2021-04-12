Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WILD THYME Returns for Final Season by Artistic Stamp

Artistic Stamp offers an intimate one-on-one interactive narrative adventure told through personalized hand-written letters.

Apr. 12, 2021  
WILD THYME will return for Artistic Stamps' Season Three. This will be the final public season of the pioneering plays-by-mail theater company that commissioned and premiered 10 socially distant, interactive theatrical adventures since September, 2020.

New for Season Three is the World Premiere of a new 'summer break short adventure' for young audiences: Acorn-ucopia Mystery of Juliet Grey and Inspector Shell by West Hyler (Cirque Du Soliel's Paramour) and Dash Hyler. A shorter adventure of four letters delivered over three months. Also available are fan favorites 'Wild Thyme' by Liz Duffy Adams (Or), 'The Gates of Remembering' by Timothy Huang (Costs of Living), and 'Ida' by November Christine (Legacy, the Musical).

Producing original work from award-winning playwrights, Artistic Stamp offers an intimate one-on-one interactive narrative adventure told through personalized hand-written letters. As the play unfolds over four months, the audience is encouraged to participate through self-addressed stamped envelopes enclosed with each correspondence. By reacting and replying to the letters they receive, the audience plays an integral role in determining the outcome of the play, much like the beloved "Choose Your Own Adventure" stories. In a time when theatergoers cannot venture out, Artistic Stamp brings the theatrical experience home.

Shelley Butler, co-Artistic Director, says, "With the exciting approach of live theater's return, we are shifting to explore hybrid experiences combining letter plays and live performance, as well as education and licensing models of Artistic Stamp. Before we close the current chapter, we want to offer audiences one more season in the original form we pioneered. Artistic Stamp has sent and received over 6,500 letters throughout the pandemic, commissioning playwrights, and employing actors across the country. We are thrilled to offer audiences an opportunity to partake in these four unique adventures designed to foster connection, empathy and joy."

Limited tickets are on sale until May 17. A four-month adventure costs $99 (or four installments of $25) and the three-month adventure for young audiences costs $65 (or three installments of $22). Tickets can be purchased at www.artisticstamp.com.


