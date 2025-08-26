WIGS: THE PLAY! to be Presented at The Rat NYC For One Night Only

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Off-Broadway's most outrageous improv show is letting its hair down in Brooklyn. Wigs: The Play! - the high-energy, fully improvised theatre experience where wigs drive the story - is bringing its larger-than-life characters and laugh-out-loud storytelling to The Rat NYC tomorrow on Wednesday, August 27 at 8:00 PM.

Currently running in Manhattan at The PIT Loft, Wigs has been turning heads with its bold blend of audience participation, theatrical camp, and unapologetically wiggy chaos. Each 60-minute show begins with the Donning of the Wigs Ceremony, where the evening's Queen of the Night assigns wigs (chosen by the audience) to the cast, instantly creating characters who must improvise a brand-new narrative from scratch. Genres and settings are also determined by the audience, ensuring no two shows are ever alike.

The performance will feature an all-new cast configuration of Mia Cusianovic, Lysia Mogford, Emily Pazmino, Kobe Patrick, and Adama Joy, alongside the evening's Queen of the Night, the fabulous and hilarious Jacklynn Hyde.

This one-night-only Brooklyn engagement promises to bring Wigs' over-the-top storytelling, camp sensibility, and endless theatrical surprises to a whole new borough. So don't miss your chance to step into our wiggy world! Come for the wigs, stay for the improv, and leave with a new favorite character.