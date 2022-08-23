Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WATCH: New Season of THE CHRIS MANN SHOW Launches With 'Perfect Parents'

This musical number, with music and lyrics by Chris Mann and Scott Simons, arrives at the end of summer and just in time for back to school…a relief for many parents.

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 23, 2022  

Viral comedian Chris Mann and his wife Laura are married with two young boys, but nothing about having kids has been by-the-book. Between food sensitivities and colic to 'Mommy and Me' waitlists and the pressure to keep up with the Jones', The Manns found themselves overwhelmed trying to be perfect parents raising kids in Los Angeles. In the era of Instagram vs. Reality, parenting is truly a competitive sport running young parents ragged all over America-and The Manns had had enough. So they did what any other over-tired, stressed-out parents would do-they wrote a musical about it!

Watch 'Perfect Parents' below!


The themes of "perfect labors," being the "perfect t-ball coach," and raising "perfect kids" without using iPad screens, plastic, or chloroform are getting countless LOLs from other parents on Instagram reels and TikTok. This original musical number, with music and lyrics by Chris Mann and Scott Simons, arrives at the end of summer and just in time for back to school...a relief for many parents.


Fans know Chris from his viral parodies, original music, and starring role as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera, but many didn't realize the talent of his scene-stealing wife, Laura who also performed in the ensemble of Phantom and was a Musical Theater major at Syracuse University. Since transitioning away from performing when she became a mom, Laura is wrapping up her Masters in Eastern Medicine/Acupuncture. The story in the song is true for Mann - he has been staying home more with the kids while Laura finishes her degree. Complete role reversals and pure chaos which gave Chris the idea to make a list of all the crazy things you do to try to be the perfect parents. With the help of Chris' friend, Scott Simons, music was brought into the equation. Chris says "It's easier to grapple with being imperfect parents if you're belting your problems in front of a green screen. It's scientifically proven! We are so happy other parents feel the same way as we do-overwhelmed!"




More Hot Stories For You


Playwrights Horizons Announces Commissions of New Work by Dave Harris, Mia Chung & MorePlaywrights Horizons Announces Commissions of New Work by Dave Harris, Mia Chung & More
August 22, 2022

Playwrights Horizons has announced its most recent slate of commissioned artists, providing crucial support to today’s most imaginative writers, and to the realization of works that will shape the future of the American theater.
John Lithgow to Direct World Premiere of Douglas McGrath's EVERYTHING'S FINE Off-BroadwayJohn Lithgow to Direct World Premiere of Douglas McGrath's EVERYTHING'S FINE Off-Broadway
August 22, 2022

Everything’s Fine, a world premiere autobiographical one-man play written and performed by Academy Award-nominated writer, actor and director Douglas McGrath, and directed by two-time Tony Award and six-time Emmy Award winner John Lithgow, will open Thursday, October 13, 2022 for a limited engagement at the DR2 Theatre.
Francois Battiste, Tonya Pinkins & More to Star in A RAISIN IN THE SUN at The Public TheaterFrancois Battiste, Tonya Pinkins & More to Star in A RAISIN IN THE SUN at The Public Theater
August 22, 2022

The Public Theater has announced casting for the upcoming revival of A RAISIN IN THE SUN written by Lorraine Hansberry and directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O’Hara. The cast of A RAISIN IN THE SUN will include Francois Battiste (Walter Lee Younger), Tonya Pinkins (Lena Younger), and more.
Red Bull Theater to Kick Off 2022-23 Season With HISPANIC GOLDEN AGE CLASSICS - LOPE DE VEGARed Bull Theater to Kick Off 2022-23 Season With HISPANIC GOLDEN AGE CLASSICS - LOPE DE VEGA
August 22, 2022

RED BULL THEATER has announced that the 2022-’23 Season will kick off with Hispanic Golden Age Classics - Lope de Vega. Presented in collaboration with Diversifying the Classics | UCLA, this three-part series of events will focus on Lope de Vega and his play The Capulets and the Montagues (Castelvines y Monteses).
Photos: First Look at Colin Mochrie & Asad Mecci's HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis Off-BroadwayPhotos: First Look at Colin Mochrie & Asad Mecci's HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis Off-Broadway
August 22, 2022

Production photos are now available for the New York City premiere of  HYPROV starring Improv and Comedy Legend Colin Mochrie (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) and Hypnotist Extraordinaire Asad Mecci opening Monday, August 22 at 7:00 pm. Get a first look at the photos here!