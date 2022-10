Vineyard Theatre's 2022-23 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award Will be Presented to T. Adamson

59E59 Theaters and MHK Productions announced casting for Boswell by Marie Kohler (The Dig) and directed by Laura Gordon (She Stoops to Conquer). Boswell begins previews November 12, 2022, in Theater C and opens November 16 for a run through December 4, 2022.

Fresh off his performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, comedian and storyteller Gabe Mollica is set to make his off-Broadway debut with Solo: A Show About Friendship, running for 8 nights at the storied Soho Playhouse. The show will run from November 2nd-5th and then November 9th-12th - all performances are at 9pm.