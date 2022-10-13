Vineyard Theatre's 2022-23 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award Will be Presented to T. Adamson
As a playwright, T. has developed new work with Playwrights Horizons, Great Plains Theater Commons, Clubbed Thumb, JACK, Cutting Ball, and more.
Vineyard Theatre has announced that T. Adamson is the recipient of the 2022-23 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award. Adamson will be presented with the award at The Vineyard's Emerging Artists Celebration on Tuesday, November 15 at 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Multiple Tony, Olivier and Grammy Award nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home, She Loves Me, Chess, Les Misérables, Eli's Comin') is set to host the event at her Tribeca loft. Following the award presentation, and continuing the tradition of a conversation with the previous year's recipient, Ryan J. Haddad (2021 Paula Vogel Award recipient) will sit down with Adamson for a Q and A.
T. Adamson is a Texas-raised writer and theater artist of Anglo/Mexican ancestry. As a playwright, T. has developed new work with Playwrights Horizons, Great Plains Theater Commons, Clubbed Thumb, JACK, Cutting Ball, Mercury Store, Spring Street Social Society, Fresh Ground Pepper, and many others. Plays include No Nothing (GPTC), The Straights (JACK, Bay Area Playwrights Festival finalist), and Usus (Clubbed Thumb Winterworks). He is an alumnus of Fresh Ground Pepper's Playground Playgroup, Exquisite Corpse Company's Fall Writers' Lab, and Clubbed Thumb's Early Career Writers' Group. Awards include Irv Zarkower Award, Rita and Burton Goldberg Playwriting Prize, and a Falco/Steinman Commission from Playwrights Horizons. Now living in NYC. MFA: Hunter College.
T. Adamson is the 15th recipient of Vineyard Theatre's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, named in honor of playwright and teacher Paula Vogel, whose plays Indecent, How I Learned To Drive (Pulitzer Prize for Drama), and The Long Christmas Ride Home premiered at The Vineyard. The residency-based award is given each year to an emerging writer of exceptional promise, and comes with a cash prize and artistic development support.
Previous recipients of the award include Ryan J. Haddad, John J. Caswell Jr., Charly Evon Simpson, Jeremy O. Harris, Antoinette Nwandu, Kate Tarker, Boo Killebrew, Clare Barron, Christopher Chen, Erika Sheffer, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Kara Lee Corthron, Rajiv Joseph, and Tarell Alvin McCraney.
The Vineyard's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award is made possible through the generosity of The Tournesol Project.
Paula Vogel's long and cherished relationship with The Vineyard began with the theatre's acclaimed production of How I Learned To Drive, directed by Mark Brokaw, in 1997; the play won the Pulitzer Prize, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk awards for Best Play; premiered on Broadway in 2022 and received two Tony nominations including Best Revival of a Play. Her most recent production at The Vineyard, Indecent, moved to Broadway in 2017, marking Vogel's Broadway debut and winning two Tony Awards. Ms. Vogel's play The Long Christmas Ride Home, also directed by Mark Brokaw, premiered at The Vineyard in 2001. Her other plays include A Civil War Christmas, The Mineola Twins, Hot 'N' Throbbing, The Baltimore Waltz, Desdemona, Baby Makes Seven, and The Oldest Profession.
The Vineyard's artistic development and education programs provide artists with support and resources to develop new plays and musicals, as well as free in-school and after school theatre arts programs for public high school students that normally culminates in the REBEL VERSES Youth Arts Festival, in collaboration with Developing Artists. The theatre awards the Paula Vogel Playwriting Award and Colman Domingo Award annually, and the Susan Stroman Directing Award biennially.
This year's event is sponsored by The Bluestone Group of Morgan Stanley and Armanino LLP. Tickets for this year's Emerging Artists Celebration are $250 for VIP tickets, $125 for pre-sale price until 10/28; Regular $175 after 10/28, sponsorship opportunities available at $10,000. Capacity is limited. Tickets to the event are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203084®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fvineyardtheatre.org%2Fshows%2Femerging-artist-celebration-2022%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. For more information about the event, please contact 212-353 - 0303 or email development@vineyardtheatre.org.
About Vineyard Theatre
Under the artistic leadership of Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern, Vineyard Theatre develops and produces new plays and musicals that push the boundaries of what theatre can be and do. For 40 years, The Vineyard has nurtured a community of fearless theatre makers whose work has expanded the form, the field, and the larger culture. Vineyard Theatre has transferred eleven shows to Broadway, seven directly after their acclaimed Vineyard premieres: Lucas Hnath's Dana H and Tina Satter's Is This A Room (both New York Times Best Theatre of 2021); Paula Vogel's Indecent; Nicky Silver's The Lyons; Kander, Ebb and Thompson's The Scottsboro Boys; Bell and Bowen's [title of show]; and Avenue Q by Marx, Lopez and Whitty (Tony Award, Best Musical). In recent years, four additional shows launched at The Vineyard have been revived in their first Broadway productions: Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive; Lanie Robertson's Lady Day At Emerson's Bar And Grill; Becky Mode's Fully Committed; and Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize-winning Three Tall Women.
From our home in NYC's Union Square, The Vineyard develops and premieres new plays and musicals which go on to be seen around the country and the world. Recently, Jeremy O. Harris' play "Daddy" (2019) received its London premiere at the Almeida; Ngozi Anyanwu's Good Grief (2018) and David Cale's Harry Clarke (2017) were recorded by Audible; Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Gloria (2014), a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, transferred to Chicago's Goodman Theatre; Paula Vogel's Tony Award-winning Indecent (2016) aired on PBS's "Great Performances" and was one of the most-produced plays nationwide in 2019; and Colman Domingo's Dot (2016) is being adapted into an AMC series. The Vineyard's first major digital work, Lessons in Survival, was named one of the top theatrical experiences of 2020 by the New York Times and has been viewed by audiences in more than 40 countries.
The Vineyard's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, Susan Stroman Directing Award, and Colman Domingo Award provide residencies to early-career artists and our education programs serve over 700 New York City public high school students annually, culminating in Developing Artists' REBEL VERSES Youth Arts Festival. The Roth-Vogel New Play Commission is awarded annually to a mid- to late-career playwright to create and develop a new play with The Vineyard. Our work and artists have been honored with numerous awards including Pulitzer Prizes and Tony Awards, and the company is proud to be the recipient of special Drama Desk, Obie, and Lucille Lortel Awards for artistic excellence and support of artists.
Vineyard Theatre's leadership includes Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern and Managing Director Suzanne Appel.
For more information visit: www.vineyardtheatre.org