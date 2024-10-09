Vineyard Theatre to Present US Premiere Of 300 PAINTINGS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vineyard Theatre will present the upcoming US premiere of 300 Paintings, created and performed by Sydney-based comedian and visual artist Sam Kissajukian. Direct from a sold-out engagement at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it won the Lustrum Award for Outstanding Show, this production will play a limited run from November 12, 2024 through December 15, 2024 at Vineyard Theatre, with an official opening night set for November 21, 2024. Member tickets are now available. Single tickets to the general public will be available on October 15 onlinne or by calling the box office at 212-353-0303.



In 2021, over the course of five intense and unpredictable months, Sydney comedian Sam Kissajukian created 300 large-scale paintings, unknowingly documenting his mental states through an extended manic bipolar episode. In this hilarious, fascinating, and wildly original show, he examines that time and explores the ties between art, mental health, and creativity.



A sold-out hit at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival and winner of eight Fringe Festival Awards in Australia, including the Sydney Fringe Festival Award for Best Comedy and Directors Choice Award, 300 Paintings has garnered five-star reviews across Australia and the UK, including acclaim from The New York Times during its Edinburgh Fringe run.



A curated exhibition of Sam's acclaimed artwork will be on display in Vineyard Theatre's lobby spaces, which audiences are invited to tour before and after the show.



Artistic Director Sarah Stern shared her enthusiasm for bringing this international sensation to New York: "I had the thrill of seeing Sam perform 300 Paintings in Edinburgh this summer. The story of his journey from comedian to visual artist is as captivating and thought-provoking as it is hilarious. Sam explores the relationship between mental illness, creativity, and art in ways that expand our understanding of all three. I can't wait for audiences to experience his performance, view his paintings in the Vineyard's lobby spaces, and engage in the conversations I know they will inspire."



Sam Kissajukian (Performer/Artist) is a comedian and visual artist based in Sydney, Australia. Over the past decade, he has toured globally across the USA, UK, Europe, and Australia. In 2021, during a five-month bipolar manic episode, Kissajukian created 300 large paintings, documenting his mental state daily. His work explores the intersection of art, mental health, and recovery, and since 2022, he has held six solo exhibitions at prestigious institutions including Maitland Regional Art Gallery and Brisbane Powerhouse. 300 Paintings is the culmination of Kissajukian's personal and artistic journey and has won numerous awards, including Best Comedy at Sydney Fringe 2022 and 2023, and the Mental Health Awareness Award at Adelaide Fringe 2024.



Single tickets to 300 Paintings begin at $79 and are on sale now at https://vineyardtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 212-353-0303.

Comments