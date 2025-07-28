Len Cariou to Star In Premiere Of Richard Vetere's ZAGŁADA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Len Cariou will star in the New York premiere of Richard Vetere's ZAGŁADA at the American Theatre of Actors. Performances will run from October 16 to November 2.

ZAGŁADA is a Polish word meaning annihilation used within Poland to refer to the HOLOCAUST, particularly in the context of the systematic, state-sponsored genocide of six million European Jews by the Nazi German regime and its allies and collaborators.

Journalist Danielle Hooper goes to interview 90-year-old Jerzy Kozlowski, in a quiet residential neighborhood in Queens for her book on World War II; he fires a gun at her, prompting his arrest. This gets the attention of Homeland Security Agent, Sonia Sokolow and NYPD Intelligence Bureau Officer, Frank Napoli.

Apparently, not only did Kozlowski lie on his immigration application when entering the United States after World War II; but he is suspected of collaborating with the Nazis at BUCHENWALD CONCENTRATION CAMP where he himself was a prisoner.

Agent Sokolow has 48 hours to prove Kozlowski's collaboration so she can charge and extradite him to a country willing to try him for International War Crimes.

Sokolow must not only win the race against time but confront her own personal history through the mirror of Napoli's mission to hunt down radical Islamic terrorists and White supremacists and Hooper's righteous defense of the truth. What is a human being capable of doing to protect themselves and the ones they love and will justice prevail? The play ZAGŁADA is inspired by history. All characters are fictional.

Len Cariou gained prominence for his Tony Award-winning title role in the original cast of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (1979). Prior to that, he earned nominations for Applause (1970) and A Little Night Music (1973). Cariou has had supporting roles in films such as The Four Seasons (1981), Thirteen Days (2000), About Schmidt (2002), Flags of Our Fathers (2006), Prisoners (2013), and Spotlight (2015). On television, Len was nominated for an Emmy for Into The Storm (2009) and is known for recurring roles in the shows Murder, She Wrote (1985-1992), Brotherhood (2005-2006), and Damages (2010) and his starring role in Blue Bloods (2010-2024).