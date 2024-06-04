Vineyard Theatre to Present FEARLESS COLLABORATIONS: Developing Theatrical Innovation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vineyard Theatre will present Fearless Collaborations: Developing Theatrical Innovation, a special event celebrating their sold-out reading series, Works in Progress. Fearless Collaborations will take place on Monday, June 10, 2024 at 7:00 PM, at Vineyard Theatre.

This salon-esque exchange invites audiences to learn about the process of creating the shows that the Vineyard will produce and develop in its upcoming 2024-25 season. Join special guests including Pulitzer Prize finalist playwright Jordan Harrison and dramaturg Sarah Lunnie as they discuss their collaboration on The Antiquities, premiering as part of The Vineyard's 2024-25 season; Vineyard Theatre's Tow Foundation Playwright-in-Residence Nazareth Hassan in conversation with Emmy Award-winning actor and director Joe Morton about Nazareth's play Bowl EP, which has its world premiere at The Vineyard next season; and director, choreographer, and MacArthur “Genius Grant” recipient Martha Clarke and Lortel Award-winning sound designer Arthur Solari, who are developing an exciting new project with the Vineyard.



The 90-minute event will include three 25-minute discussions.

Additional ticket tiers with exciting benefits are now available. Premium Tickets ($75), include select theatre seating, plus a special gift of a #KeepReadingsFree mug and pin. The VIP Tickets ($275) include exceptional theater seating and a premium selection of wines and hors d'oeuvres.

Jordan Harrison (Playwright) was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for Marjorie Prime, which had its New York premiere at Playwrights Horizons after premiering at the Mark Taper Forum. Other plays include The Amateurs (Vineyard Theatre), Maple and Vine, Log Cabin, and Doris to Darlene (all at Playwrights Horizons), The Grown-Up (Humana Festival), Amazons and their Men (Clubbed Thumb), Futura (NAATCO), Act a Lady (Humana Festival), and Finn in the Underworld (Berkeley Rep). Jordan is the recipient of the Horton Foote Prize for Best New American Play, the Kesselring Prize, and a Guggenheim Fellowship. TV: Three seasons as writer-producer on the Netflix series “Orange is the New Black,” as well as Netflix's “GLOW” and AMC's “Dispatches from Elsewhere.” A print collection of Jordan's work, Maple and Vine & Other Plays will be published later this year by TCG. Nazareth Hassan they/them (Playwright/Director) is an interdisciplinary artist working in performance, writing, music, video, and photography. Recent performance works include Untitled (1-5) at The Shed (text published by 3 Hole Press), VANTABLACK at Theatretreffen Stuckemarkt in Berlin, #2112 at Center for Performance Research, and Memory A at Museo Universitario del Arte Contemporaneo in Mexico City. Their first collection of poetry and photography Slow Mania will be published in 2025 by Futurepoem. They have released four singles, available on all platforms. They were the 2022 resident dramaturg at The Royal Court Theatre. They are a 2023-25 Jerome Hill artist fellow, and the 2024-2025 Tow Foundation Artist-in-Residence at Vineyard Theatre. Joe Morton is an Emmy Award winner and recipient of multiple NAACP Image Awards for his role as Rowan/Eli Pope in Shonda Rhimes' critically acclaimed series Scandal. He was last seen in the FOX drama, "Our Kind of People," CBS's feel-good, Sunday night series, "God Friended Me," and Netflix's "The Politician." Morton recently expanded his TV presence as executive co-producer and co-host on "Inside The Black Box," an interactive interview show, which explores the experiences of Black artists within the world of entertainment.



In film, Morton is widely known as the mute alien in the title role of John Sayle's The Brother From Another Planet, and as the ill-fated scientist, Miles Dyson, in Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Other notable film credits include Speed, Of Mice And Men, Ali, Blues Brothers 2000, HBO's star-studded special Between The World and Me, and as Cyborg's dad, Dr. Silas Stone, in Batman vs. Superman and Zack Snyder's Cut of Justice League.



Morton debuted on Broadway in Hair, and received a Tony nomination and Theatre World Award for his portrayal of Walter Lee Younger in Raisin. For his Off-Broadway portrayal of comedian/civil-rights activist, Dick Gregory, in Turn Me Loose, Morton received the Lucille Lortel Award, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award, and the AUDELCO for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play. Mr Morton is also the recipient of an Audie, the Audible Award, for his reading of Ta-Nehisi Coates' Water Dancer.



Additionally, Morton directs for the stage. Most recently, he directed a Zoom production of Cornelius Eady's Brutal Imagination for Vineyard Theatre, a play about Susan Smith, the woman who drowned her children and accused a non-existent black man of kidnapping them.



Morton's TV directing credits include episodes of "Scandal", "God Friended Me," "Bull," and "Our Kind Of People."



Morton released “Wake Up America” (https://smarturl.it/wakeupamerica) in 2020, a song and lyric video that promotes unity and hope in a time of deep political and racial tribalism. He's also written music for feature films Lifelines and Badland, and for Syfy's Eureka, and most recently co-composed music for Inside The Black Box.

