Vineyard Theatre Debuts New Look With 40th Anniversary Season

For every new project, the ‘Theatre’ in ‘Vineyard Theatre’ will be completely different, creating a unique logo that’s full of character.

Sep. 22, 2022  

In celebration of their 40th anniversary season, Vineyard Theatre's Artistic Directors Sarah Stern and Douglas Aibel and Managing Director Suzanne Appel announced a new visual identity that honors the company's 40 years of fearlessly making theatre in New York. The Vineyard's new look debuted today across all digital channels including www.vineyardtheatre.org.

Vineyard Theatre began in 1982 as an intimate, multi-art chamber venue, and over four decades has become one of the country's leading homes for the creation of new plays and musicals. With a mission to "push the boundaries of what theatre can be and do," The Vineyard has launched acclaimed work that has been seen around the world, and launched careers with their coveted early-career awards, the Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, Susan Stroman Directing Award, and Colman Domingo Award. The company has moved 11 shows to Broadway, and its work has been the recipient of Tony Awards, Pulitzer Prizes, and scores of other awards including Obie and Lucille Lortel Awards for Sustained Creativity and Support of Artists.

The Vineyard worked with award-winning London-based design consultancy NB Studio, led by its co-founder Nick Finney, to develop a new look which is authentic to Vineyard's ethos: Fearlessly Made in New York. Vineyard Theatre's new website was created with Digital Citizen, led by CEO Liz Line.

Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Sarah Stern and Douglas Aibel say: "For 40 years, the Vineyard has been drawn to theatre makers whose voices sound like no one else, and who are daring to tell stories we have not seen before on stage. Our artists challenge and inspire us to expand our sense of what is possible, production after production. So when given this opportunity to refresh our image, we were excited to introduce a new visual identity which celebrates the ever-evolving, surprising experience of our work. As we look ahead, we are excited to expand our community of adventurous artists and audiences, and to continue launching new plays and musicals that resonate far beyond our Union Square home."

For every new project, the 'Theatre' in 'Vineyard Theatre' will be completely different, creating a unique logo that's full of character. The simple grids and rules that govern the new visual system are designed with practicality and flexibility in mind. The colors and show art on the new brochures and website all reflect the tone of individual shows. Like The Vineyard's work, the new logos will be made in New York, created through partnerships with local graphic designers and the Vineyard's community.

NB founder and Creative Director Nick Finney says, "We were so impressed by the care and attention Doug, Sarah, and the team gave to their craft. We wanted to ensure that their contribution to theatre-making is reflected in their new identity by firmly placing the organization front and center. Reflecting their innovative and imaginative approach to theatre was also really important to us. Just as Vineyard pushes the boundaries of theatre, their new ever-evolving logo defies traditional design conventions - it never looks the same twice. Endlessly flexible yet instantly recognizable, the rigorous new identity system affords individual productions, artists and partners space to shine whilst highlighting Vineyard as the people who make it all happen. Our design ensures that everyone who sees a production knows who's behind it, and that there's no mistaking them for anyone else."

Managing Director Suzanne Appel says, "In partnership with our Board of Directors, Artistic Directors Sarah Stern and Douglas Aibel and I created a strategic plan for 2018-2025 that extends the expression of The Vineyard's core values - integrity, artistic risk taking and nurturing a diverse community - beyond the work on our stage and into the fabric of our entire organization. Refreshing our brand and fundamentally improving our audiences' experience with both our literal and digital storefronts is a critical piece of the capacity building work we have been undertaking behind the scenes for several years. We have been supported through major funding from the Howard Gilman Foundation for our new website and the John and Robyn Horn Foundation for this brand work. Our Strategic Branding Committee, led by Board Members Susan Marks and Sally Horchow, helped us to select our partners at NB Studio and Digital Citizen. None of this work could have been brought together so seamlessly without the incredible work of our Marketing Director Natalie Graves Tucker, our Digital Marketing Manager Marshall Foltz - who even created some of our new "theatre" logos, Audience Services Manager Sophia Cordiero and our whole Vineyard Theatre staff."

New 40th Anniversary Season Passes:


Be fearless with the Vineyard Theatre. Become a member with a 40th Anniversary Season Pass to ensure great access to all Vineyard Theatre productions for a fraction of the full ticket price. Purchase a pass and use your tickets whenever you choose.

Season Passes are now on sale for The Vineyard's 2022-2023 season. To purchase and additional information regarding packages please visit WEBSITE HERE (https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198552®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vineyardtheatre.org%2Ftickets%2Fbecome-a-member%2Foverview%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1)
or by calling the box office at 212-353-0303.


