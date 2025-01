Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out the latest exciting milestone in the revitalization of The Delacorte Theater in Central Park!

See the brand new wooden facade, made entirely from reclaimed NYC water tower wood. Each piece carries forward a part of the city's history and blends seamlessly into the natural beauty of Central Park.

Learn more at thepublic.nyc/revitalization.

