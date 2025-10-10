Video: Playwright Frank Murdocco and Director Steph Miller Talk A LITTLE TREAT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Junto Entertainment is presenting its first theatrical production with A Little Treat, a new queer, covid-era solo show written and performed by playwright and actor Frank Murdocco, directed by Steph Miller. Watch as Murdocco and Miller discuss the show here!

Every day at 7pm, Greg Hurst has a little treat. A small ritual to brighten up his monotonous life, each evening he gifts himself a tiny indulgence. In March of 2020, as the pandemic begins, the treats ramp up. Gay, single, and barreling through his twenties, Greg welcomes lockdown with open arms. But when the collective tragedy of the pandemic collides with his own personal tragedy, he’s forced to consider the world beyond his one bedroom.

A unique depiction of an internationally lived experience, A Little Treat moves far beyond

lockdown to deliver a wildly funny, heartfelt exploration of queerness, isolation, and the simple pleasures that destroy us and make us whole. The production runs through October 12 at East Village Basement.