Video: BROADWAY BARBARA Meets the Press; Performances Begin Tonight

Curtain up! Light the Lights! Tonight, Broadway Legend Barbara Dixon begins performances of Broadway Barbara LIVE! Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street). This very special, very limited engagement will also be presented on April 10, 15, 16, and 17 at 7:00pm.

Watch Broadway Barbara take a stroll through Shubert Alley and stop by Sardi's to speak about her show below!

Broadway Barbara, the stage legend, social media sensation (@BroadwayBarbaraOfficial), and subtly understated international entertainment titan, makes her triumphant return to New York City with her biggest and boldest performance yet! This glittering theatrical event follows on the (Capezio) heels of an unprecedented string of sold-out performances in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and London. Don't miss the most anticipated (and bound-to-be musically celebrated) homecoming since Dolly Levi returned to the Harmonia Gardens!

This definitive Broadway Barbara experience is packed to the gills with songs, stories, and even a Fosse dance move or two. You won't believe your eyes (or ears) as Barbara over-shares her way through a whirlwind tour of her life and career, with ribald show biz tales and comedic interpretations of classic Broadway tunes. This is a rare opportunity to see one of our greatest stars levitate the roof of one of New York's most intimate venues.

Broadway Barbara LIVE! Off-Broadway is conceived and performed by Leah Sprecher and is written and directed by Leah Sprecher and Brad Stevens.

Tickets are priced from $49 to $65. To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit Click Here.

Broadway Barbara LIVE! Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse is being presented by The Fabulous Invalid, Jamie DuMont and Rob Russo, producers.

ABOUT Leah Sprecher

The woman "behind" Broadway Barbara - Leah Sprecher - has appeared on television, in film, and in some of America's most prestigious theatres and music halls.

After earning a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre from UCLA's Ray Bolger Musical Theatre Program, Leah joined multiple national U.S. tours including 42nd Street and The Radio City Christmas Spectacular. She has also performed regionally at the Tony award winning Papermill Playhouse (Cinderella) and Goodspeed Opera House (Pirates of Penzance, Happy Days, the world premiere of Darling Grenadine).

Leah earned a Broadway World "Person to Watch" nomination and the opportunity to open for both Rita Moreno and Ben Vereen in concert. Her U.S. television credits include guest stints on IFC's Maron, and ABC's" Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "Black-ish".

The character of Broadway Barbara was created while Leah was a member of the renowned Los Angeles comedy theater The Groundlings' Sunday Company. Barbara is informed by Leah's genuine affection for classic Broadway performers - and her own attempts to forge a creative career, through years of auditions, rejection, and the helpful advice that "it might take you a while."

To make this indomitable character the center of her own show, Leah devised a comedic cabaret that charts the history of modern Broadway - and forms a backdrop for the absurd, ribald, surprisingly touching, and ultimately inspiring career of Barbara Dixon. Crafting a script and stage show with her then-boyfriend (and now husband) writer/director Brad Stevens, Leah first brought Barbara to the stage in Los Angeles in 2018.

During the pandemic, the couple used the time away from the stage to craft social media videos that would hone Barbara's voice and back story... and cause the character to go viral. Bringing "Broadway Barbara" back to the stage in 2021, Leah has since performed in New York City, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Chicago, London, and her home base of Los Angeles.

By 2023, Barbara was selling out venues across the country, featured in her own Los Angeles residency at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood, and had amassed nearly half a million followers on social media.

ABOUT THE FABULOUS INVALID

The Fabulous Invalid is a theatrical production company founded in 2018 by Jamie DuMont and Rob Russo with the mission to illuminate untold stories and fascinating personalities on air and on stage with a reverence for the past, a bold outlook for the future, and a dash of panache.

The company name is inspired by the title of a 1938 backstage play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart that has since become a loving nickname for Broadway itself: The Fabulous Invalid. This irreverent phrase embodies the idea that while the theatre is always deemed in decline, it is also always bouncing back.

Projects to date include Bob Fosse's Dancin', Call Fosse at the Minskoff, and Broadway Barbara Live!, in addition to four podcasts for the Broadway Podcast Network.