Velvet Stage Productions Theatre Company Set to Launch

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Producers Nick Flatto and Matt Anderson have joined forces to launch Velvet Stage Productions, a theatre company dedicated to nourishing and developing queer artists and narratives. Drawing from their work on award-winning productions — including the Tony-nominated Operation Mincemeat and the cult hit Stranger Sings!: The Parody Musical — Flatto and Anderson are building a creative home where bold ideas and boundary-pushing voices can thrive.

Velvet Stage Productions is committed to producing high-caliber theatre, developing new works, training the next generation of innovators, and partnering with like-minded leaders in the arts. At its heart, the company is about creating space for artists to explore, grow, and bring authentic queer stories to the stage.

“Our goal is to make space for queer stories and creators at every stage of the process — from first spark to fully staged,” says Flatto. “We want artists to feel supported in their whole creative identity, not just one label or role.”

In its inaugural year, Velvet Stage Productions will also debut Velvet Stage Lab this fall — a four-week, in-person creative laboratory for multi-hyphenates. Beginning September 8th and meeting on Monday evenings, the Lab blends theatre exercises, personal discovery, and collaborative exploration to help artists reconnect with their inner child, share works-in-progress, and strengthen their creative community.

“Velvet Stage Lab is about integration — giving artists permission to bring their whole selves into the room,” says Anderson. “It's part play, part deep work, part networking — and all about building sustainable, fulfilling creative lives.”

With Velvet Stage Productions' dual focus on producing exceptional theatre and cultivating groundbreaking artists, the company aims to become a powerhouse for queer storytelling and interdisciplinary innovation.