VIDEO: The Juilliard School Releases NOTHING PERSONAL BUT... Director's Cut

The Juilliard School has released the director's cut of of "Nothing Personal, but...", a work inspired by James Baldwin's collaboration with the brilliant photographer Richard Avedon. After many years of engaging artistically with James Baldwin's work, including in a series of interdisciplinary workshops with Juilliard students this past winter, Juilliard Creative Associate Colman Domingo joined director Patricia McGregor on this special performance.

Originally performed live on June 14, 2020, this collaborative event also features Juilliard alumnus and Creative Associate Jon Batisteand Creative Associate Lil Buck, with visual artwork by Julie Mehretu, whose work is featured in the school's JuilliART exhibits. The performance is followed by a conversation with the performers and creative team moderated by Juilliard music history faculty member Fredara M. Hadley.

Watch the full stream below!

