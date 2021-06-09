VIDEO: THE FUNIKIJAM SHOW: TOTALLY AWESOME SUMMER Returns Off-Broadway, June 13

The World Music Theatre Company has announced that its original production of The FunikiJam Show: Totally Awesome Summer will be coming back Off-Broadway. The show opens on Sunday, June 13th at The Actors Temple Theatre, located at 339 West 47th Street, between 8th and 9th Aveues.

Last year, FunikiJam was touring the world and starring in their own TV show in China. Now, they are helping families say "Goodbye, Lockdown" and "Hello, Off Broadway" when The FunkiJam Show: Totally Awesome Summer opens at Actors Temple Theatre on Sunday, June 13th.

What happens when Agent Melody thinks she is going to have a Totally Boring Summer? Grab your passport, fanny pack and neon maracas because Captain Jam is launching a one-of-a-kind musical vacation around the world and back in time! He'll take her - and you - to totally awesome destinations like the Beach, the Islands, Australia, and even the 1980's! But he can't do it alone. That's why he and the Agents of Jam (a highly trained team of elite experts in music, movement, and cool) are training the audience as "new recruits" to help with the Special 3-Part Mission: to have FUN, to JAM, and to celebrate summer about the WORLD! You, too, will be "feeling fine when you Jam-along" with this original musical that blends engaging action, energizing music, colorful film, and interactive theatre into a joyful journey the whole family can enjoy.

After its June 13th opening, the show has subsequent performances on Sundays at 11AM through Sunday August 1st. Tickets can be purchased through Telecharge.

The FunikiJam Show: Totally Awesome Summer's Creative Team features Playwright and Composer Brian Barrentine (The FunikiJam Shows), Consulting Director Rosemary Newcott (Director of Theater for Youth and Families, Alliance Theater), Music Producer Joe Mazza (The FunikiJam Shows), Producer Maarten Cornelis (Gatehouse Entertainment) and Video Producer David Moriya (Strong Asian Lead).

The cast of International Artists features creator Brian Barrentine as Captain Jam with Andrea Galata (Italy), Shawday Graves (United States), Andre He-Cohen (China), Shiho Matsuoka (Japan) and Sarah Rose (United States).

FunikiJam was founded by Brian Barrentine in 1999 to meet a growing demand for quality education and entertainment programs for young children and families. Starting with a weekly audience of just six families, the program quickly became so popular that Barrentine began training teachers, opening new locations, recording music, and touring live shows to schools, music festivals and lofty venues like the Historic Ryman Auditorium and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Now based in NYC, FunikiJam has evolved into a landmark early childhood education and entertainment organization with an annual reach of over 70,000 patrons. Uniquely blending Barrentine's original rhymes, chants, songs and stories with indigenous music from around the world, FunikiJam's mission is to empower global citizens to reach their highest potential through its trademark "music exploration for the next generation" classes, live shows, musical recordings, film production, and teacher training.