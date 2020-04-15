VIDEO: See A Clip From ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE at Atlantic Theater

Get a peek back at the US premiere of the play Anatomy of a Suicide at Atlantic Theater! Check out a short clip from the show below!

The Atlantic cast of Anatomy of a Suicide featured Celeste Arias (Uncle Vanya), Jason Babinsky (Network), Gabby Beans (Marys Seacole), Ava Briglia ("John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch"), Carla Gugino ("Jett"), Julian Elijah Martinez (Network), Jo Mei (The Great Wave), Vince Nappo ("Reign"), Miriam Silverman (Junk), and Richard Topol (Indecent).

Three generations of women. Their lives play out simultaneously. For each, the chaos of what has come before brings a painful legacy. Anatomy of a Suicide is a revelatory exploration of mothers and daughters.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You