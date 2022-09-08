Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: SESAME STREET: THE MUSICAL Begins Previews Tonight - Watch a New Elmo Clip Here!

With Elmo, Cookie Monster, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, and more, this production is designed for both the young and the young-at-heart.

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  

Sesame Street: The Musical begins performances tonight Off-Broadway at Theatre Row Theatre (410 West 42nd Street)., produced by Rockefeller Productions and Sesame Workshop, Sesame Street: The Musical will run through Thursday, November 27, 2022 with an opening night set for Monday, September 19.

Check out a new clip of Elmo below!

"Sesame Street's" very own Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, Gabrielle, and a host of Honkers, Martians, and other favorites will appear onstage in their very own musical. Filled with live puppetry, iconic songs fans know and love, new compositions by Tom Kitt, Helen Park, and Nate Edmondson, and special celebrity guest stars, this production is designed for both the young and the young-at-heart, including things for fans of all ages. The show is written, directed, and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller.

"Sesame Street" first aired in 1969 and is now in its 52nd season in the U.S. It is seen in 150 countries and continues to expand globally with content production and distribution, consumer products, English learning and formal education, and themed entertainment. "Sesame Street" has won 11 Grammys and 214 Emmys- more than any other children's show.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind "Sesame Street", the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org.

About Rockefeller Productions

Rockefeller Productions is currently in New York and around the world with such acclaimed productions as Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, Paddington Gets in a Jam, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Pixar Putt, Awesome: The Interactive Exhibition of Lego® Models! and 10 Little Rubber Ducks. For more information, please visit www.rockefellerproductions.com.

A leader in family entertainment, Rockefeller Productions values the safety of its guests and its staff and will enforce any and all current industry safety standards. They look forward to welcoming audiences to live theatre with confidence and ease.


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


World Premiere of JASPER Starring Dominic Fumusa, Abigail Hawk & Jessica Pimentel Begins Performances TonightWorld Premiere of JASPER Starring Dominic Fumusa, Abigail Hawk & Jessica Pimentel Begins Performances Tonight
September 8, 2022

Yonder Window Theatre Company and  Executive Producer Lisa Dozier are presenting the World premiere of Grant MacDermott’s play JASPER off-Broadway, directed by Katie McHugh. Performances will begin on September 8.
Laura Shoop & More to Star in POWERHOUSE World Premiere at Manhattan Repertory TheatreLaura Shoop & More to Star in POWERHOUSE World Premiere at Manhattan Repertory Theatre
September 8, 2022

Manhattan Repertory Theatre has announced the cast for the world premiere production of David Harms’ POWERHOUSE, directed by Artistic Director, Ken Wolf. Performances begin Opening Night Saturday, October 8 (7 p.m.) and continue through Sunday, October 30. 
Ars Nova and PlayCo Present World Premiere of Melis Aker's HOUND DOG in OctoberArs Nova and PlayCo Present World Premiere of Melis Aker's HOUND DOG in October
September 8, 2022

Ars Nova and PlayCo will present the world premiere of HOUND DOG by 2019 Ars Nova resident artist Melis Aker. Directed by Machel Ross with music by Aker and the Lazours, this cross-cultural jam-session-meets-play explores the winding path towards forgiveness and belonging.
SOMETHING IN THE GAME: AN ALL-AMERICAN MUSICAL & INTO BATTLE to Stream on Broadway On DemandSOMETHING IN THE GAME: AN ALL-AMERICAN MUSICAL & INTO BATTLE to Stream on Broadway On Demand
September 8, 2022

Broadway On Demand will present the exclusive premieres of two grand-scale productions. The premieres include Something in the Game: An All-American Musical, a tribute to the late legendary Notre Dame coach Knute Rockne, and the Off West-End hit Into Battle, the true story of a 1910 feud at England’s Oxford University.
Photos: First Look at Julia Jarcho, Kedian Keohan & Jennifer Seastone in MARIE IT'S TIME at HEREPhotos: First Look at Julia Jarcho, Kedian Keohan & Jennifer Seastone in MARIE IT'S TIME at HERE
September 8, 2022

Marie It’s Time will begin performances at HERE’s Mainstage Theatre on September 7, 2022, and open September 9 for a limited run through September 24, 2022. Get a first look at photos here!