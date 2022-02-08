VIDEO: Rosie's Theater Kids Perform a 'Rock Island Remix' Celebrating THE MUSIC MAN

In honor of The Music Man opening on Broadway this week, Rosie's Theater Kids have released ROCK ISLAND REMIX!

Watch below!

Performed by students from the Rosie's Theater Kids ACTE II Scholarship Program and featuring special guest Chesney Snow!

based upon..

"Rock Island" from THE MUSIC MAN Music & Lyrics By Meredith Wilson

Mentored by Lisa La Touche & Kyle Scatliffe

Choreographed by Lisa La Touche

Cinematography and Video

Editing by Richert Schnorr

Additional Train and Transit Footage by Jackson Wong

rosiestheaterkids.org