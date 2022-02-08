Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Rosie's Theater Kids Perform a 'Rock Island Remix' Celebrating THE MUSIC MAN

Performed by students from the Rosie's Theater Kids ACTE II Scholarship Program and featuring special guest Chesney Snow! 

Feb. 8, 2022  

In honor of The Music Man opening on Broadway this week, Rosie's Theater Kids have released ROCK ISLAND REMIX!

Watch below!

based upon..

"Rock Island" from THE MUSIC MAN Music & Lyrics By Meredith Wilson

Mentored by Lisa La Touche & Kyle Scatliffe

Choreographed by Lisa La Touche

Cinematography and Video

Editing by Richert Schnorr

Additional Train and Transit Footage by Jackson Wong

rosiestheaterkids.org


