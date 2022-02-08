VIDEO: Rosie's Theater Kids Perform a 'Rock Island Remix' Celebrating THE MUSIC MAN
Performed by students from the Rosie's Theater Kids ACTE II Scholarship Program and featuring special guest Chesney Snow!
In honor of The Music Man opening on Broadway this week, Rosie's Theater Kids have released ROCK ISLAND REMIX!
Watch below!
based upon..
"Rock Island" from THE MUSIC MAN Music & Lyrics By Meredith Wilson
Mentored by Lisa La Touche & Kyle Scatliffe
Choreographed by Lisa La Touche
Cinematography and Video
Editing by Richert Schnorr
Additional Train and Transit Footage by Jackson Wong