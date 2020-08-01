Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Miriam A. Hyman Performs Monologue From RICHARD II as Part of the Public's Brave New Shakespeare Challenge

Article Pixel Aug. 1, 2020  

Miriam A. Hyman took part in The Public Theatre's Brave New Shakespeare challenge, reviving her monologue as Bolingbroke in RICHARD II.

Check out the video below!

Inspired by the joyous ways the world community is responding to this challenging time by creating performance, song, conversation, and connection, The Public Theater is inviting the world to use Shakespeare's words to connect with friends, family, and communities, all from their homes.

Actors and artists of The Public Theater family are invited to record and share their interpretation of the week's passage - and then IT'S UP TO YOU! Act out the passage, set it to music, dance to it, paint a picture, or translate it into your own words and language.

VIDEO: Miriam A. Hyman Performs Monologue From RICHARD II as Part of the Public's Brave New Shakespeare Challenge
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You