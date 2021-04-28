VIDEO: Kathleen Gati Guests On Today's Episode Of TAWKIN' WITH THE ROSES

Tawkin' With the Roses, the weekly talk show hosted by veteran actress Bonnie Rose and cabaret star Stephen S. Miller (aka "Mama Rose"), welcomes Kathleen Gati as the guest on today's episode of the show.

Watch the episode below!

Fans of daytime television will fondly recognize Gati from her fabulous role as Dr. Liesl Obrecht on ABC's "General Hospital," where she performed as the M.C. from the musical "Cabaret" in the opening number of the Nurse's Ball a few years back. In this week's episode of Tawkin' with the Roses, Gati reflects on this memorable moment with Miller, who also recently performed his own version of "Cabaret" virtually from London.

Two time Emmy Nominee for Outstanding Actress, winner of seven Best Actress awards, a Best Supporting Actress Award and a Best Actress Nominee, Kathleen Gati is well known as Raisa on CW's "Arrow"; as Deirdre, the flight attendant on AMC's "Fear The Walking Dead: Flight 462"; the CEO on BET's "Being Mary Jane" and for her eight seasons as Dr. Liesl Obrecht of ABC's "General Hospital" (400 episodes). She was voted "2019's Most Entertaining Character on Daytime Television" by Soap Opera Digest. She is also very popular for her two seasons on "24" as Anya Suvarov, the First Lady of Russia and in the recently released feature, "American Dream" directed by Janusz Kaminski as Michiel Huisman's mother.

Kathleen Gati was born and raised in Canada by Hungarian immigrants and was brought up in an artistic environment. Her father was a symphony conductor and her mother an opera singer, so performing was in her blood. She started acting and dancing at the age of three, wrote, directed and starred in her first play at the age of eight. After high school, she moved to New York to pursue her dream, where she studied and performed in dozens of plays both on and Off Broadway, as well as portrayed numerous roles on television and in film. Gati was invited to Hungary to be in the feature "Goldberg Variácók," for which she won the Television and Film Critics Best Supporting Actress award (equivalent to Golden Globes).

She subsequently stayed on in Hungary for six years, during which time she starred in countless films, television series and several movies of the week, winning multiple additional awards along the way including (for her story and lead role) the Film and Television Critics award for "A Színésznö és a Halál" ("The Actress and the Death"). Her performance in Hungary's biggest hit of the 1990s, "Sose Halunk Meg (We Never Die)," which made the final 35 films selected for Best Foreign Film entries for the Academy Awards, made her an extremely popular actress in eastern and central Europe.

Other work includes "Transformers: Dark Of The Moon," "Trade," "Igby Goes Down", "ZigZag," "Meet The Fockers," "Little Birds," "Sunshine," "The Future and Lifeline." Series regular and recurring on multiple shows and pilots, ("The Advocates," "Swag Town," "Contingency") and in animation series, "Me Eloise" with Tim Curry and Lynn Redgrave, plus dozens of Guest roles on "NCIS: LA," "NCIS," "Fairly Legal," "Leverage," "Covert Affairs," "The Mentalist," "Weeds," "Desperate Housewives," "Cold Case," "The League," "Lie To Me" and more. She carries three passports, Canadian, USA and EU/Hungarian and speaks Hungarian, Russian, Spanish, French and some German (besides her native language, English). Currently has residency in Arizona, Los Angeles and Budapest, Hungary, and is a member of SAG-AFTRA, ACTRA and BAFTA.