VIDEO: Go Inside Boundless Tuesdays Series With ELEANOR RIGBY IS WAITING

An inside look at the inaugural Boundless Tuesdays installation series. Boundless Theater (A Stage Without Borders) is presenting the play Eleanor Rigby Is Waiting by award-winning author David James Parr and live music performance from singer-songwriter Hadiza Dockeray and her band. The video features interviews with the playwright and director David James Parr; the Eleanor Rigby Is Waiting cast; special ambassadors of the project Grammy Winner & Tony Nominee Jenn Colella; actor & transgender activist Pooya Mohseni and Tommaso Cartia of Creative Point-On, producer of Boundless Theater.

Get a first look below!

The final two performances of the kaleidoscopic romantic comedy-drama Eleanor Rigby is Waiting, written by award-winning author David James Parr, presented as the chapter The Closure Experience, will take place May 3rd and 10th at 6:30pm at The Duplex Cabaret Theatre Space (61 Christopher Street).

This unique theatrical concept, presented as a boundless experience combined with an evocative live music performance by singer-songwriter Hadiza Dockeray and her band, invites the audience each night on a unique date with surprising characters and one chance to connect with an array of strangers, played by a group of versatile powerhouse actors in an interconnected portrait of love, lust and longing in our modern world.

Eleanor Rigby is Waiting (24 strangers. 24 hours. 1 chance to connect) is a kaleidoscopic romantic comedy-drama consisting of a mosaic of interconnected vignettes, exploring different shades of human emotion. The show was initially inspired by the lyrics of the popular song by The Beatles: "Ah, look at all the lonely people. Where did they all come from?" Edward Albee famously got his cryptic title for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf ? from a bathroom mirror in a West Village restaurant where these words were scrawled. A central character in Parr's play similarly sees the phrase Eleanor Rigby Is Waiting written in lipstick on a bathroom mirror and begins to ruminate about its origin. Is it about loneliness? Is it about hope? And how long, exactly, can you keep a person waiting before they break?

Boundless Tuesdays will play The Duplex Cabaret Theatre Space (61 Christopher Street). Chapter One: Electricity will take place on Tuesday, April 19 and April 26, at 6:30pm. Chapter Two: The Closure Experience will take place on Tuesday, May 3 and May 10 at 6:30pm. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, with a two-drink minimum per guest. No one under 21 is allowed. You must present your vaccine card and ID at the door.