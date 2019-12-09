VIDEO: Get a Behind-The-Scenes Look at THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE

Audible Theater has just released a new video that goes behind the scenes of The Half-Life of Marie Curie (their current play at the Minetta Lane Theatre), following the project's unique journey from page to stage to earbuds through the eyes of playwright Lauren Gunderson, Director Gaye Taylor Upchurch, actresses Kate Mulgrew and Francesca Faridany, and Audible artistic producer Kate Navin and senior producer Emilia LaPenta.

The Half-Life of Marie Curie is playing at the Minetta Lane Theatre, Audible's creative home for live performances in New York, through December 22 only. Audible has also released The Half-Life of Marie Curie as an audio play, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world. See www.audible.com/halflife for more information.





