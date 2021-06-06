VIDEO: Eddie Palmieri Performs a Concert as Part of Lincoln Center's #RestartStages

Eddie Palmieri recently performed a concert as part of Lincoln Center's #RestartStages.

Over the course of an inspiring sixty-year recording career, the New York-born pianist Eddie Palmieri's name has become synonymous with the city's vital Latin jazz scene. An awardee of the NEA Jazz Master crown and a ten-time GRAMMY Award winner, Palmieri's innovative skill as a composer and transcendent fluency on the keys stand as hallmarks of his legacy. Palmieri's ability to merge the intricate and melodic sounds of contemporary jazz with the percussive salsa of his Puerto Rican upbringing has rendered him a unique figure among music industry giants and an icon within the Latin community.

For the evening concert, featuring a six-piece jazz band, Mr. Palmieri explores the heights of his always-danceable oeuvre at Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park.

Featured Performers include Luques Curtis, bass; Little Johnny Rivero, congas; Camilo Molina, timbales; Louis Fouche, alto saxophone; and Jonathan Powell, trumpet.