Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: David Yazbek Discusses His Career, Process, and Inspiration With the Atlantic Theater

Article Pixel Jun. 12, 2020  

Atlantic Theater has released a new video in its Live with Atlantic series, featuring David Yazbek!

Music soothes the soul. Multi-award-winning composer of The Band's Visit David Yazbek chats with Artistic Director Neil Pepe about his process and sources of inspiration, and plays three songs written over the course of his celebrated career.

Watch the video below!

VIDEO: David Yazbek Discusses His Career, Process, and Inspiration With the Atlantic Theater
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Black Lives Matter

Donations

Arts Orgs

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Josh Groban Performs 'Your Face', Talks Virtual Concert, and More on THE LATE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Public Theater Artists Perform 'Ring of Keys' From FUN HOME
  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE Reunite to Sing 'What I Got'
  • VIDEO: THRILLER LIVE! Cast Members Release 'I'll Be There' in Support of Black Lives Matter
  • VIDEO: Renee Fleming Chats With Deepak Chopra, MD, and Rudy Tanzi, PhD on MUSIC AND MIND LIVE
  • VIDEO: Christopher Fitzgerald and Bill Irwin Star in 10 Minute Play IN-ZOOM