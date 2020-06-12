VIDEO: David Yazbek Discusses His Career, Process, and Inspiration With the Atlantic Theater

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Atlantic Theater has released a new video in its Live with Atlantic series, featuring David Yazbek!

Music soothes the soul. Multi-award-winning composer of The Band's Visit David Yazbek chats with Artistic Director Neil Pepe about his process and sources of inspiration, and plays three songs written over the course of his celebrated career.

Watch the video below!

