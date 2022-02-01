VIDEO: Check Out the Trailer for LAUNCH AT PARADISE

The trailer for Launch at Paradise, a new science-fiction thriller short film by Carrie Ann Quinn("Defending Jacob"), has been released.

Written by Daniel Mitura and directed by Carrie Ann Quinn, Launch at Paradise features music by Blair Borland, editing by Jonathan Rogers, production design by Kat VanCleave, cinematography by Dominick Sivilli, and costumes by Breton Tyner-Bryan

If creating a unified perspective for all humankind can spell the end of violence, conflict, and discrimination, is it worth killing individual thought? Should we fundamentally change the human brain in order to end conflict? InLaunch at Paradise, a powerful organization offers its agents "eternal life" in exchange for their brain matter, reorganizing the best content of their minds to create a super intelligence that brings forth an end to war and conflict. They are terrified to learn that they sacrifice their individuality as a result, but is there still an escape for their soul?

Launch at Paradise is produced by DJDL Productions in association with AireBedd Productions, with Margaret Janicek, Elizabeth Madigan Jost, Lauren Schaffel , Patrick Shane, Dee Dee Perry, Harlan Greenman, and David M. Night Maire as additional producers.