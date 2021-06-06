VERN Will Open Off-Broadway This Week

After six years of thrilling New York audiences with their spontaneously created musicals - and one year in quarantine performing primarily for their pets - the legendary improv group Vern returns to the stage with a brand-new show.

VERN: OFF BROADWAY is a fast-paced and hilarious exploration of musical theater tropes and improvised games - based completely off audience suggestions - in their new two-act show. The climax of the show is a fully made-up musical complete with singing, dancing and a story right out of a Sondheim fever dream.

Get ready for an Off-Broadway musical, a bit more off than usual.

Showtimes for VERN: OFF BROADWAY are Saturday June 12, Wednesday, July 14, Saturday, July 31 & Saturday, September 18, 2021. All shows at 8pm at The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic proof of vaccination is required for entry. An entire team of certified coronavirus response officers will be on hand for each performance.

Click here to purchase tickets. Tickets also available at VernImprov.com.

Members of Vern include: Matt Giroveanu (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Deuce, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Katie Hammond (Second City, iO), Daniel Tepper (Atlantic Theater Company for Kids, NYC Fringe Encores Series), Mikey Cakes (Mister B. Gone, Hapa AF), Julie A. Feltman (Unauthorized: The Musical, The Judy Garland Show), Rachel Bouton (Atlas Obscura, Science Friday, Broadway's Next Hit Musical), Kiki Mikkelsen (Baby Wants Candy, Blank! The Musical) & Jeff Scherer (Broadway's Next Hit Musical, The BTK Band, Jeopardy!)

Directed & Musical Directed by Jody Shelton (50 Shades! The Musical Parody, Comedy Central's The President Show, Netflix's The Break with Michelle Wolf & The Second City).

Produced by Thrapp Theatrics (Good Morning New York: A Musical, The Super Crazy Funtime Show), Stephanie Driscoll & Matt Giroveanu

Vern has been making audiences laugh every Wednesday, having performed over 300 brand-new shows at The Peoples Improv Theater. They have also performed all over New York City as well as The New York Musical Improv Festival, The Out Of Bounds Comedy Festival in Austin, Texas, The Del Close Marathon & The New York City Improv Festival. Vern spread Improvised Holiday Cheer in 2017 with Tony-winner Laura Benanti in their A Very Improvised Holiday Musical , in conjunction with Audible.com. and were called many things by Jane Lynch when singing improvised songs based on Funny Amazon Reviews in the comedic podcast of the same name.