Unpublished Clifford Odets Play THE NURSERY to Have Off-Broadway Debut

Point 5 Collective, in collaboration with The Lee Strasberg Creative Center, to present the first staging of the unpublished Clifford Odets one-act, THE NURSERY at The Sam Theater at The Flea, October 10-12, 2024, in New York City. The production will be directed by Stella Diji. The cast will feature Cameron Monaghan (Shameless, Gotham) and Natalie Rebenkoff (Don't Look Up) in the principal roles.

ABOUT THE PLAY

THE NURSERY is a one-act play set in the 1950s about upper-middle class couple Phil and Ruth, who are forced to confront the long-simmering fault lines in their troubled marriage. When the suppressed emotions of their grief stricken union explode during a pivotal conversation, the strength of their love is tested. Will it survive or crumble under the weight of their pain? This never-before-seen Odets original explores the complexities of love, loss, and marriage and shines a light on the connections that grow when we courageously share our pain.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

The play, discovered in the archives of The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, speaks to the long established connection between Lee Strasberg and Clifford Odets. Point 5 Collective's partnership with The Lee Strasberg Creative Center serves to build on the historical collaboration between Lee Strasberg, Clifford Odets and The Group Theatre which Strasberg founded and with whom many of Odets' great plays premiered. This ensemble transformed American Theatre and set the stage for many of the riveting new works we see today. Showcasing this legacy through emerging talents is at the core of The Lee Strasberg Creative Center's mission and Point 5 Collective's goal of building vibrant American Theatre.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

THE NURSERY By Clifford Odets

October 10-12, 2024

The Sam Theater @ The Flea

20 Thomas Street New York, NY 10007

Tickets available here

For more information visit: www.thenurseryplay.com

Instagram: @thenurseryplay

