United Solo Extends Submission Deadline For 2022 Festival

Interested artists now have until February 1st to submit their solo pieces for consideration for next fall's festival.

Jan. 19, 2022  

Due to popular demand, The United Solo Theatre Festival, the largest solo performance festival in the world, is extending open submissions for the 2022 Annual United Solo Theatre Festival at Theatre Row Theatres in New York City. Interested artists now have until February 1st to submit their solo pieces for consideration for next fall's festival.

"With the advent of the health crises, we were lucky to return to our resident stage in New York's theatre district this past fall, while many performers are struggling to find their footing creatively," says Festival Founder and Artistic Director Omar Sangare. "By extending our submission period, we feel we are giving them a chance to do this by showcasing their solo piece in 2022."

United Solo has a long tradition of featuring award-winning, internationally-renowned performers, as well as emerging talents. Artists and companies are welcome to submit shows representing a variety of solo forms, including dramas, comedies, movement pieces, storytelling, and spoken word, among others. Completed pieces, as well as works in progress will be considered. The applications can be found online at: https://unitedsolo.org/nyc-2022/about/

This year's festival was a New York Times Pick in their fall lineup of events returning to the New York Theatre Scene after the pandemic forced a pause in production. "As we prepare for our next season, we feel that solo performance will be more relevant now than ever," says Wendy-Lane Bailey Assistant Artistic Director, "it's an extremely safe way to return to the stage, it's economical to produce, and most importantly the enforced downtime that many artists have had during COVID has given them time to think about what they have to say and how they want to say it. All of this combines to create some really intriguing artistic possibilities moving forward."


