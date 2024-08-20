United Solo Announces Additions For Fall 2024 Season; Tickets On Sale Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



United Solo has announced additions to its Fall 2024 season.

The world’s largest solo theatre festival opens its 17th season on September 25th at Theatre Row in New York City. Tickets for the festival, which runs through November 17, 2024, are now on sale.

United Solo revealed exciting new programs for performers and audience members this season. Omar Sangare, Founder and Artistic Director, said, “United Solo is a place where artists come together to share and develop their work. We’re expanding opportunities for performance, networking, and building our global theatre community here in New York.”

The first new addition this season is the United Solo Membership. Join the exclusive program for theatre lovers today for just $20, and get discounts on tickets for festival shows, United Solo merchandise, a six-month subscription to United Solo Screen and access to our Members-Only newsletter, your name on our website and in our digital Festival Guide, and other exclusive opportunities. To become a member, visit https://unitedsolo.org/united-solo-membership.

Every Sunday, the festival will host the Solo Sunday Social Room. Hosted by festival Vice Artistic Director Wendy-Lane Bailey, the event is an open forum where all artists who would like to participate can sign up to perform. Solo Sunday Social Room happens every Sunday from September 29 to November 10, 2:00–3:30 PM. Tickets are $5. To sign up or for more information, contact Solosunday@unitedsolo.org.

This season will also debut United Solo’s Grand Opening Concert. On Saturday, September 28, United Solo Vice Artistic Director Wendy-Lane Bailey will perform Remembering My Dreams: The Michele Brourman Songbook, an homage to the courage and creativity of solo performers. The show is a collaboration with Bailey, Brourman, and Festival founder & Artistic Director Omar Sangare, who also directs the show.

The United Solo Closing Gala will take place on November 17, 2024. The Gala recognizes the season’s outstanding solo performances including “Best Of” awards in acting, direction, and production categories, the Audience Choice Award, and the All About Solo Critics’ Award. A highlight of the Fall awards is the annual Special Award, given to a performer outside of the festival for a solo performance or body of work. Past winners include Billy Crystal (2014), James Lecesne (2015), Staceyann Chin in collaboration with Cynthia Nixon (2016), Michael Moore (2017), Renée Taylor (2018), Aasif Mandvi (2019), Ian McKellen (2020), Lee Roy Reams (2021), Dael Orlandersmith (2022), and Charles Busch (2023).

