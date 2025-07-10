UNDESIRABLE SECRETS To Make NYC Premiere At Dream Up Festival and United Solo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Undesirable Secrets, the searing and unforgettable solo play based on the life of Mexican American WWII medic and Holocaust survivor Anthony C. Acevedo, will make its New York City premiere this August as part of the acclaimed Dream Up Festival at Theater for the New City, presented by Crystal Field (Artistic Director). This limited run features five must-see performances: August 24, 26, 28, 30, and 31.

Written and performed by Rodolfo Alvarado, Undesirable Secrets brings to light the haunting, little-known truth of one man's resilience in the face of war, injustice, and betrayal. This solo production unearths the personal and political costs of silence-and the redemption found in finally breaking it.

Alvarado was last seen in New York City in June, where he performed to a packed house as part of Danisarte's tribute to Federico García Lorca. He read poetry and performed a piece from his newly released collection Brown Son of Lorca: A Boy Reclaimed in Poems, Stories & Voice. The evening was a resounding success, with Tinta News, a leading Latino news source in New York, calling the work "masterful" and Alvarado's reading and performance "unforgettable."

The buzz doesn't stop in August. Following its NYC festival debut, Undesirable Secrets will make its Off-Broadway premiere at the United Solo Theatre Festival at Theatre Row on November 1 at 2:00 PM-solidifying its place as one of the most anticipated and socially urgent solo performances of the year.

This is more than a play. It's a reckoning. A history reclaimed. A voice once silenced now heard in full.

Undesirable Secrets is inspired by the real-life story of Anthony C. Acevedo, the first Mexican American to be registered as a Holocaust survivor. Through a poetic, emotionally raw, and powerfully delivered monologue, the play explores themes of memory, patriotism, identity, and the unspoken trauma buried in America's past. Alvarado-an award-winning playwright, performer, and author-delivers a performance that critics have called "devastatingly human" and "utterly unforgettable." His portrayal of Acevedo's inner world turns history into visceral theatre.

This summer and fall, discover the story America tried to forget-told by the man who refused to remain silent. Tickets are limited. Reserve now and witness the secrets that changed history.