Tristan Schukraft Joins DRAG: The Musical As Producer

DRAG: The Musical has announced Tristan Schukraft as its newest producer. A renowned tech entrepreneur, hospitality mogul, and the creator of the MISTR platform, Schukraft joins the producing team just ahead of the show's Off-Broadway debut at New World Stages.

Featuring an all-star cast including Alaska Thunderf*ck, Nick Adams, Lagoona Bloo, Jan Sport, Jujubee, and Joey McIntyre, DRAG: The Musical is a dazzling, wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and fierce competition between two rival drag houses. Directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Falsettos), the musical opens on October 21, 2024, with previews beginning on September 30.

“DRAG: The Musical brings together the magic, drama, and culture of drag in a way that's never been done before. It's the kind of show that celebrates our community, and I'm proud to be part of something so dynamic, important, and fun,” said Schukraft, who is known as “The CEO of Everything Gay” for his work in supporting LGBTQ+ communities and businesses. “We're at a moment in time where drag and queer art are thriving and transforming how we think about identity and performance. DRAG: The Musical leaves audiences entertained, inspired, and a little more fabulous.”

Schukraft is best known as the founder of MISTR, the largest telehealth platform providing free online access to PrEP, long-term HIV care, and other sexual health services, helping over 400,000 patients across the U.S. Last year, he founded Tryst Hospitality, with a mission to preserve queer communities through iconic venues like The Blue Whale and Pavilion in Fire Island Pines, and The Abbey in West Hollywood. His burgeoning luxury gay hotel brand, Tryst Hotels, opens its flagship property in Puerto Vallarta this November, with Fire Island planned for next summer and San Juan in 2025. Schukraft also owns Green Qween, the first LGBTQ+ owned Cannabis Brand and Dispensary in West Hollywood. Schukraft's addition to the DRAG: The Musical Production Team further elevates the musical's bold narrative of inclusion, love, and individuality.

DRAG: The Musical brings together a talented creative team, including superstar Alaska Thunderf*ck, who co-wrote the show alongside multi-platinum songwriter Tomas Costanza and chart-topping songstress Ashley Gordon. This original production has already been hailed by BroadwayWorld as “rowdy fun with the glamor of a Broadway musical” and Entertainment Weekly as “drag at its best.”

“We couldn't be more excited to have Tristan join our team,” said producers Matt Weaver and Scott Prisand. “He brings an incredible wealth of experience from the tech and hospitality industries, as well as a deep passion for supporting LGBTQ+ communities. With his addition, DRAG: The Musical is poised to reach even greater heights. This is a totally original musical that's already setting box office records for new shows at New World Stages, and Tristan's vision and commitment will help ensure its continued success.”

In DRAG: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there's only one rule: no lip-synching allowed. Entertainment Weekly calls the production “drag at its best” and BroadwayWorld raves, “They hit the ball out of the park. Rowdy fun with the glamor of a Broadway musical.”

