Tom Morello To Perform Three Night Run At Minetta Lane Theater

Audible Inc. today announced a limited three-night live performance by Tom Morello at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre. In an electrifying musical narrative, Morello will share his moving personal story that reveals the making of a committed activist and one of the elite guitar virtuosos of our time. Morello's dissection of the role of music in social and cultural movements and the intersection of craftsmanship and conscience will be executive produced by multi-Grammy winning producer and composer, T Bone Burnett.

As with the critically acclaimed Patti Smith at the Minetta Lane, Morello's performance will be recorded live as an Audible Original production. Tickets to Tom Morello at The Minetta Lane are available today at Ticketmaster.

Running on September 18th, 19th and 20th, the show's storytelling and music will shine a light on Morello's singular guitar mastery, his seminal work with Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, and his commitment to social activism, in the process illuminating moments of elegy and education, revelation and revolution, played and spoken in his genre-defining style.

Morello's performance is the first installment in a series of groundbreaking collaborations with music legend Burnett, who will curate and executive produce the upcoming works exclusively for Audible.

"As a longtime fan of Tom Morello's brilliant musicianship, I can't wait to hear more about his view of the powerful relationship between social conscience and the lyrics in music," said Audible founder and CEO Don Katz. "We're also thrilled to announce this important collaboration with the legendary T Bone Burnett on multiple upcoming projects. An artist and producer, T Bone is critically recognized for brilliantly marrying music and storytelling and is the ideal collaborator in helping us reinforce Audible's commitment to telling great stories."

"I was the only black kid in an all-white town, the only anarchist at a conservative high school, the only heavy metal guitarist at Harvard University, and the only Ivy League Star Trek nerd in the biggest political rap rock band of all time," said Morello. "The songs, the stories, the triumphs, the tragedies, the riffs, the rebellion - all will be revealed. Oh, and I'm going to play a lot of ripping guitar too."

"Tom Morello is a first-rate musician and a first-rate intellect. He makes profound American music, and his story is a profound American story," said Burnett.

Tom Morello at The Minetta Lane joins a series of recordings showcasing extraordinary performers with amazing stories. Other award-winning and critically acclaimed Audible theater performances include stage productions starring Billy Crudup, Judith Light, John Lithgow, Carey Mulligan and Aasif Mandvi, all available for download at www.audible.com/theater.





