Tim Redmond Joins The Cast of PERFECT CRIME Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tim Redmond is now starring as Inspector James Ascher in NYC's Longest Running Play, Perfect Crime, now playing Off-Broadway at the Anne L. Bernstein Theater.

The cast of PERFECT CRIME also features Catherine Russell, David Butler, and Charles Geyer.

Tim Redmond's credits include The American Conservatory Theatre, The Aurora Theatre Company, The Utah Shakespearean Festival, The Contemporary Irish Arts Center of Los Angeles, and The California Shakespeare Festival among others. He is proud member of InHouse Theatre company in Los Angeles where he has appeared in The Weir, Port Authority, Private Eyes, and recently directed A Night in November that is currently touring the country. Tim also originated the role of Bobby Kennedy in The Death and Life of Mary Jo Kopechne at the Odyssey Theatre. His recent television appearances include “Station 19” and “American Crime Story: Impeachment” as Tim Russert.

The perfect show for CSI and Law & Order fans, PERFECT CRIME tells the story of brilliant but money-hungry psychiatrist and suspected cold-blooded killer Margaret Brent, her wealthy husband, deranged patient, and the handsome detective who's falling in love with her while trying to solve the crime. The production, written by the late Warren Manzi and produced by Armand Michael Hyatt, has the distinction of being the only show (on or Off-Broadway) that has run in New York City during the 80s, 90s, 2000s, 2010s, and now the 20s. The ‘urban legend' has managed to withstand the test of time – evolving with the changing styles, technology, culture, audiences, and various crises around it. PERFECT CRIME was written by Warren Manzi and produced by Armand Hyatt and features Catherine Russell, who has been featured by the Associated Press as “The Off-Broadway force of nature.” She has performed in the show since its first performance and has never taken a sick day or a vacation day in the past 35 years! It's a feat that has landed her in the Guinness Book of World Records. Russell's incredible streak has been featured on Entertainment Tonight, The Today Show, Good Morning America, and in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Daily News, and numerous other media outlets including People, which dubbed her “The Cal Ripken of Broadway.”

The Theater Center, the only Off-Broadway venue with a Broadway address, is in New York's Theater District. Since April 2005, it has offered Off-Broadway entertainment in a 20,000-square-foot complex featuring two theaters and rehearsal spaces. Uniquely, we provide Live AI Translation in over 50 languages. Hosting a variety of productions, acting classes, and events, The Theater Center features the Anne L. Bernstein Theater with "Perfect Crime," New York's longest-running play, and the Jerry Orbach Theater with shows like "The Office! A Musical Parody," "Friends! A Musical Parody," and "Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing."

Tickets for PERFECT CRIME are available by calling the box office at (212) 921-7862 or online at www.Ticketmaster.com.

Comments