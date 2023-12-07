Tickets on Sale Now for THE SEVEN YEAR DISAPPEAR Starring Cynthia Nixon and Taylor Trensch

Previews begin Tuesday, February 6 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Monday, February 26. 

Dec. 07, 2023

The New Group presents the world premiere production of The Seven Year Disappear by Jordan Seavey, featuring Emmy and Tony Award-winner Cynthia Nixon (The Gilded Age, And Just Like That, Little Foxes) and Taylor Trensch (Camelot; Hello, Dolly!), directed by New Group Founding Artistic Director Scott Elliott.  Previews begin Tuesday, February 6 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Monday, February 26.  A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through Sunday, March 24 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).  

Tickets go on sale today and start at $52. Tickets are available at Click Here.

2-Show Subscription packages (which include tickets to The Seven Year Disappear, and The New Group’s upcoming production of All of Me) are also available.  Patron Ensemble memberships, which include two tickets to each production and a tax-deductible donation to The New Group, are available starting at $1,000. Through December 31, 2023, all donations will be matched 1:1 up to $100,000 thanks to the generosity of members of The New Group's Board of Directors.

General performance schedule: Tuesday through Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 2:00pm & 8:00pm, and Sunday at 2:00pm. 

Naphtali’s (Taylor Trensch) world-famous performance artist mother (Cynthia Nixon) disappeared suddenly seven years ago.  And yet, he sees her everywhere: in the faces of friends, coworkers, the guy he’s flirting with.  When his mother returns with few answers and a major request, Naphtali is forced to confront what he’s spent years trying to forget.  A funny, deeply human mystery of mothers and sons, coming of age, and coming apart. 

This production marks a return to The New Group for Cynthia Nixon, where she directed Rasheeda Speaking and Steve, and appeared on stage in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, directed by Scott Elliott.  This marks a New Group debut for playwright Jordan Seavey and Taylor Trensch

This production includes Scenic Design by Derek McLane, Costume Design by Qween Jean, Lighting Design by Jeff Croiter, Sound Design by Rob Milburn & Michael Bodeen and Projection Design by John Narun.  Fight & Intimacy Director:UnkleDave’s Fight-House.  Dialect Coach is Deborah Hecht.  Casting Director is Judy Henderson, CSA.  Production Stage Manager is Valerie A. Peterson.  Assistant Stage Manager is Stephen Michael Varnado

Jordan Seavey’s plays include Homos, or Everyone in America (OBIE Award for Michael Urie, The New York Times’ Critic’s Pick, New York magazine’s 10 Best Theater Events of 2016, The Advocate’s Top 10 New York Theater of 2016), November 4th 2008, Wight, The Funny Pain, The Truth Will Out, Children at Play, 6969 and This Is A Newspaper.  From 2003-2020 Jordan co-created more than 15 new plays with theater company CollaborationTown.  These include Family Play (1979 to Present) (The Advocate’s 10 Best LGBT Plays of 2014) and The Momentum (2012 GLAAD National Media Award nomination).  His work has been developed with New York Theater Workshop, Public Theater, Labyrinth, Roundabout, Primary Stages, London’s Old Vic, 59E59 Theaters, The Flea, New Ohio Theater, Lark Play Development Center, SPACE at Ryder Farm, Orchard Project, MacDowell Colony, Robert Wilson’s Watermill Center, Edward F. Albee Foundation and the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council.  An alum of The Public Theater’s Emerging Writer’s Group, the Soho Rep Writer/Director Lab, and Primary Stages’ American Writers Group, Jordan is also a ‘Usual Suspect’ at New York Theater Workshop.  Most recently a New Dramatists resident playwright (cohort 2023-2030), which is, by pure coincidence, a seven-year-long residency.  

The New Group is currently represented Off-Broadway by Sabbath’s Theater, adapted from the novel by Philip Roth by Ariel Levy and John Turturro, directed by Jo Bonney, with Jason KravitsElizabeth Marvel and John Turturro.  This world premiere production is now in an extended run through December 17.  In spring 2024, the company presents All of Me, by Laura Winters, directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe, featuring Madison Ferris and Danny J. Gomez, with additional casting to be announced.  These productions take place at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street).  Also coming up from The New Group Off Stage: Lypsinka: Toxic Femininity, a new film written and performed by John Epperson and directed by Chloë Sevigny. 

The Pershing Square Signature Center is the permanent home of Signature Theatre, is a three-theatre facility on West 42nd Street designed by Frank Gehry Architects to host Signature’s three distinct playwrights’ residencies and foster a cultural community.  The Center is a major contribution to New York City’s cultural landscape and provides a venue for cultural organizations that supports and encourages collaboration among artists throughout the space.   In addition to its three intimate theatres, the Center features a studio theatre, rehearsal studio, a bookstore, and the Signature Cafe + Bar, open to the public from noon-midnight Tuesdays –Sundays.  For more information on renting the Center, please visit  www.signaturetheatre.org/rentals

The New Group (Scott Elliott, Founding Artistic Director; Adam Bernstein, Executive Director) is an award-winning, artist-driven company with a commitment to developing and producing powerful, contemporary theatre.  The organization’s New Group/New Works play and musical development program champions original works by emerging and established authors.  The New Group Off Stage celebrates work at the intersection of art, multimedia and social engagement by showcasing some of today’s most compelling storytellers through web series, films, audio plays and more.  The New Group also operates a variety of theater education programs from teen acting ensembles to college access programs, and a college-level acting studio in collaboration with LIU-Brooklyn. Click Here


