Tickets on Sale Now for SoHo Playhouse's 2022 International Fringe Encore Series

SoHo Playhouse has released tickets for the 2022 International Fringe Encore Series. The annual series features some of the best productions from fringe theater festivals across the globe, including the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, Brighton Fringe, Cincinnati Fringe Festival, Hollywood Fringe, Edmonton Fringe, and Milano Fringe Festival. The 2022 series includes 14 productions and will run November 25th, 2022 through January 8th, 2023.

This year's selections include the previously announced Truth's A Dog Must to Kennel by Tim Crouch from Edinburgh Festival Fringe (Fringe First Award-winner), Abortion Weekend by Jairis Carter & Mareshah Dupree from Hollywood Fringe Festival, Betsy: Wisdom of a Brighton Whore by Isabella McCarthy from Brighton Fringe Festival, Generic Male by Darren Stevenson of Push Physical Theatre from The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, Six Chick Flicks or a Legally Blonde Pretty Woman Dirty Danced on the Beaches while writing a Notebook on the Titanic by TJ Dobb, Kerry Ipema and KK Apple from The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, Made in America by Teruko Nakajima from The Hollywood Fringe Festival, Be My Thief by Mac Rogers and Gideon Productions from Cincinnati Fringe, Afghanistan Is Not Funny by Henry Naylor from Hollywood Fringe, and The Stakeout by Martin Dockery & Andrew Broaddus from Edmonton Fringe. Recent additions to the line up include, Be My Guest by Monia Baldini from Milano Fringe, The House That F*cks by Zachary Parsons-Lozinski from Edmonton Fringe, Troy Hawke: Sigmund Troy'd by Milo McCabe from Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Love's Left Hand by Lemour - Physical Theatre from Milano Fringe Festival, and No Time For Words by Lemour - Physical Theatre from Milano Fringe Festival.

The International Fringe Encore Series is curated by SoHo Playhouse Artistic Director, Darren Lee Cole, Britt LaField (SoHo Playhouse), Scott Morfee (Barrow Street Theatre), Kristina Olson (Barrow Street Theatre), Matthew Quinn (Theatre Asylum) and Bertha Rodriguez (Theatre Asylum).

"Of our 16 encore series this is the strongest season we have ever presented. Award winning shows from Adelaide, Hollywood, Edinburgh, Edmonton, Orlando, Cincinnati, and Milan all coming to our community here in New York City. As we resurrect and regain our footing in the live arts, it seems the perfect time to bring the world together to experience the best of this year's emerging theatre through these amazing productions," says Darren Lee Cole, Artistic Director of SoHo Playhouse.

Annually, The International Fringe Encore Series provides opportunities to emerging artists that show exceptional talent, both artistically and commercially, at Fringe Festivals across the globe. In recognition of their excellence, SoHo Playhouse offers these special shows an extended run Off-Broadway in New York City. This extended run gives these worthy shows a platform for future productions and success.

In addition, a panel of New York theater professionals will review all the winning shows from The International Fringe Encore Series and will award the "Outstanding Production" winner based on artistic merit, production value, and overall excellence. The Series will then produce that winning production for an Off-Broadway run sometime in 2023.

Many of the previous productions featured in the series have gone on to extensive Off-Broadway runs and international success including Drama Desk Nominee Krapp 39 (FringeNYC 2008), Jamaica Farewell (FringeNYC 2009), Triassic Parq (FringeNYC 2012), We Live By The Sea (Edinburgh 2016) and Rap Guide To Religion (Edinburgh Fringe 2015).