Invasive Species, Somi Kakoma, Kev Berry & More To Perform At The Tank Forever! 21 Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Tank (Meghan Finn, Artistic Director; Johnny G. Lloyd, Director of Artistic Development; Molly FitzMaurice, Managing Producer) announced today performances for The Tank Forever! 21 Gala, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, beginning at 6pm at The Tank's home at 312 W. 36th Street, across both the first-floor theaters and The Tank's sixth floor studio spaces, The Attic. Hosted by Chris Murphy (Rough Trade), the evening will honor Producer Hub, which has been a partner with The Tank to provide fiscal sponsorship for independent artists and producers. As Producer Hub graduates into their own 501(c)(3) status, The Tank is thrilled to honor their pioneering work breaking down the institutional barriers independent artists face.

The Tank Forever! 21 Gala will feature special guest and Tank co-founder Amy Herzog (Mary Jane), and will celebrate Producer Hub by featuring artists fiscally sponsored through the partnership. The evening will feature performances from Kev Berry (Rough Trade), Gi60 (Gone In 60 Seconds): The International One Minute Theatre Festival, an excerpt from Invasive Species by Maia Novi, Somi Kakoma (Jaja's African Hair Braiding), The Back Pack (Noted), Garrett Poladian & Ethan Crystal (Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie), Maleek Rae (Ghetto Alchemy: A Lunchroom Survival Guide) and Geoff Sobelle (Food).

With new artists coming through their doors every day, The Tank is forever young, and The Tank Forever! 21 Gala promises to transport you to a world of perpetual youth. Picture this: an evening where sophistication meets spontaneity, where elegance mingles with the carefree spirit of college days. Opulence unravels into youthful nostalgia as The Tank Society Formal gives way to our 21st birthday party. Pomp, circumstance, and ping pong balls, like the best college parties.

The evening will begin with The Tank Society Formal, featuring cocktail hour, a dinner, and performances celebrating both Producer Hub and Tank artists. The evening will then turn into The Tank's 21st Birthday Party featuring games, bites, and a silent auction.

Food will be provided by Jenn de la Vega of RANDWICHES, an award-winning experimental caterer based in Brooklyn, NY. Jenn authored and styled her debut cookbook Showdown: Comfort Food, Chili & BBQ, and has recently collaborated on cookbooks by Von Diaz, Justine Doiron, and Tuệ Nguyễn aka @TwayDaBae. Jenn has built a unique culinary practice mashing up experiential with visual art and food through residencies at TASTE Cooking, Babycastles Gallery, and Kickstarter. Her kaleidoscopic recipes appear on Food52, Thrillist, Yummly, and Wine Enthusiast.

A silent auction featuring items from the Brooklyn Cyclones, Soulcycle, Body and Pole, BLU33 Rooftop, Watch What Happens Live, Fort Hamilton Distillery, and more will be available to bid on in person as well as online here: https://live.classy.org/auction/the-tank-forever-21/7dd4f51b-94ec-447d-be52-26dc5565e3a4

The Tank Forever! 21 Benefit Committee includes Molly FitzMaurice, Johnny G. Lloyd, Meghan Finn, Justin Krebs, Anthony Sunga, Patrick Rousseau, Jenn de la Vega, Danielle King, Eric Krebs, JJ Lind, Josh Luxenberg, Emily Perkins-Margolin, Tiffany Rea-Fisher, Jill Rousseau, and Rachel Schweitzer. The Gala Producer is Clara Livingston.

Tickets range from $85 - $5,000. Tickets may be purchased at tankforever21.org. Please email development@thetanknyc.org or call 212.563.6269 with questions.

Comments