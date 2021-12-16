Tickets On Sale Now for the HERE Extended Run of THE HANG

HERE will present The Hang, featuring book and lyrics by Taylor Mac, music by Matt Ray and direction by Niegel Smith. Co-presented with the PROTOTYPE Festival, The Hang will begin performances on Friday January 7, 2022 at HERE (145 Sixth Avenue, NY, NY 10013), and run through Sunday February 20, 2022.

The Hang will premiere as part of the PROTOTYPE Festival, running January 7- 16, 2022, with an extended run at HERE from January 19 - February 20, 2022. Tickets for the PROTOTYPE run are sold out. Tickets to the HERE performances are available now at here.org/shows/the-hang.

The Hang is a ritual celebration of queerness, questions, and the eternity of the moment. Rooted in the jazz tradition and operatic form, it imagines the final hours of Socrates' life as he asks his friends to stay with him a little while longer. The Hang imagines these final moments as a centuries-long communal consideration of virtue (full of all styles of food, jazz, dance, debates, and queer romps). Through this foray into the calamities of our past intelligentsia, Taylor Mac, Matt Ray and their collaborators invite the audience to their party and create a performance, which advocates for a more inclusive and joyous world.

The Hang features a book and lyrics by Taylor Mac, music by Matt Ray, with direction by Niegel Smith and choreography by Chanon Judson.

The cast of The Hang will include Taylor Mac, Kenneth Ard, El Beh, Ryan Chittaphong, Kat Edmonson. Queen Esther, Wesley Garlington, Synead Cidney Nichols and Trebian Pollard.

The Hang band includes Matt Ray on Keys, Gary Wang on Bass, Joel E. Mateo on Drums, J. Walter Hawkes on Trombone, Lisa Parrott on Alto Saxophone, Greg Glassman on Trumpet, Jessica Lurie on Baritone and Tenor Saxophone, and Jonathan Beshay on Tenor Saxophone.

The Hang will feature scenic and costume design by Machine Dazzle, lighting design by Kate McGee and sound design by Cricket S. Myers. Patrick David Egan serves as Production Stage Manager, with Morgan Jenness as Dramaturg.

Tickets for the PROTOTYPE run (January 7-16, 2022) of The Hang are sold out. The performance schedule for the remainder of the run (January 19 - February 20, 2022), presented by HERE, is as follows: Wednesday - Saturday at 8:30pm, Sunday at 2:00pm.

Tickets to The Hang begin at $35 and are available at here.org/shows/the-hang.