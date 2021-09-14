Tickets Now On Sale for A TURTLE ON A FENCE POST Off-Broadway

Max Brod Productions announced today that tickets are now on sale for the new off-Broadway musical comedy A Turtle on a Fence Post, set to re-open the newly renamed Theater 555 (555 W. 42nd Street) with performances beginning Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Starting at $69, tickets can now be purchased by visiting www.TurtleMusical.com or www.Theater555.VenueTix.com , and are priced into three tiers: "Class A Felony" premium seats, "Misdemeanor" seats, and "Plea Bargain" seats.

A Turtle on a Fence Post marks the first time that ticketing platform VenueTix is partnering with an Off-Broadway venue to offer white-label ticketing services for a full theatrical production. Theater operator Eric Krebs commented, "As we conclude our renovations and updates, Theater555 is thrilled to join hands with VenueTix, a new ticketing company, to provide improved and updated box office solutions for our unique venue."

"A turtle on a fence post," is one of Bill Clinton 's favorite colloquialisms: "If you see a turtle on a fence post," the former president likes to say, "you know it didn't get there by itself." Set in the contrasting locales of a comedy club and a correctional institution, Turtle... tells the fish-out-of-water story of a prominent New Yorker thrown into an unknown world by New York's most powerful man, and how the experience changes him and those around him. The show deals with themes of freedom, forgiveness, truth and shifting perspectives, and features a bullying, toxic, retaliating, brutal New York Governor as its principal antagonist.

While at heart a vibrant story of love and friendship, Turtle... intersects with several major issues of our time including criminal justice, parole reform, and public leadership. The show reveals how learning can arise in the most unexpected places, from the most surprising sources, and with the most meaningful consequences.

Max Brod Productions is named in honor of Max Brod, a Czech born, Jewish Israeli writer, who was Franz Kafka 's best friend and shepherded the publication of Kafka's The Trial, a novel which details the existential voyage of an innocent man prosecuted and convicted for an unknown crime.

A Turtle on a Fence Post, with an official Opening Night set for Sunday, November 14, will play a limited ten-week engagement through Sunday, January 2, 2022. All attendees will be required to show ID and proof of COVID vaccination.

Theater 555, owned by theatrical producer Eric Krebs was formerly the home of both the Signature and Pearl Theatre Companies and more recently the home of Upright Citizens Brigade. www.Theater555.com

Additional information, including casting and complete creative team, will be announced shortly. To sign-up for updates, please visit www.TurtleMusical.com

*11RO731 is the prison inmate number of Henry 'Hank' Morris.