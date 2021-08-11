Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets Are Now on Sale For Nutley Little Theatre's First Filmed Piece, A CLEAN SHOOT?

pixeltracker

“A Clean Shoot?” will stream September 16-19th.

Aug. 11, 2021  

Tickets Are Now on Sale For Nutley Little Theatre's First Filmed Piece, A CLEAN SHOOT?

Nutley Little Theatre will open it's 2021-2022 season with two filmed pieces. Their first filmed piece this season will be "A Clean Shoot?" by the late Joe Albert Lima of Spring Valley, NY. "A Clean Shoot?" will stream September 16-19th. Tickets are now on sale at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/55787

The cast includes Mel Hancock of Suffern, NY as Detective Willis Paige, Nick Pascarella of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ as Officer John Quinn and Rick Levi of Orangetown, NY as Officer Nick Caruso. The film also features Ebonée Collens and Damon Fischetti.

Cinematographer: Samuel Harps

Sound recordist/audio engineer: Joseph N. DiCara

Production Assistant: Gina Sarno

Set Design: Alex Oleksij, Nick Pascarella and Gina Sarno

A year has passed since white Officer John Quinn killed a fellow black officer during a bust gone bad.

After being acquitted by a jury, which determined it was a "clean shoot," he's about to be reinstated after completing a routine closing interview with Detective Willis Paige.

What stands between Officer Quinn returning to the line of duty is Detective Paige asking the question, was it a "Clean Shoot?"

For more information, visit nutleylittletheatre.com.


Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams
Ali Ewoldt Photo
Ali Ewoldt
Jared Gertner Photo
Jared Gertner

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Grand Theatre Geneve Announces 2021-2022 Season
  • THE BARBER OF SEVILLE Comes To Theater Basel 8/19
  • SALOME Comes To Opera Zurich Beginning August 29th
  • Fully Vaccinated Travelers Can Now Enter Switzerland; Events Up to 1,000 Now Permitted