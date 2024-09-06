Third Rail Projects Will Premiere TRUE LOVE FOREVER in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Third Rail Projects will present the World Premiere of TRUE LOVE FOREVER, where immersive theater and an indie rock concert collide. This unforgettable experience of love, heartbreak, and everything in between will begin performances November 21 at ART X NYC.

TRUE LOVE FOREVER is created by award-winning immersive theater director Jennine Willett of Third Rail Projects and multi-platinum-selling composer, singer, and songwriter Coyle Girelli and developed in collaboration with Devika Chandnani, Julia Kelly, Noah LaPook, Justin Lynch, Mary Madsen, Marissa Nielsen-Pincus, Jenna Purcell, Edward Rice, Konata Stallings, and Ryan Wuestewald.

Scattered with kitsch and classic notions of love, TRUE LOVE FOREVER is where the broken-hearted find comfort and camaraderie, exploring the risky nature of love that attracts us like moths to a flame, from euphoric beginnings to heartbreaking ends. After the show's emotional ride, will you step off with an open heart, holding your lover closer or ready to meet someone new?

Inspired by his solo debut album Love Kills and featuring seven new pieces, TRUE LOVE FOREVER combines the passionate depth of Coyle Girelli's music with Jennine Willett's immersive storytelling style, inviting audiences into an intimate performance that speaks of the heart and to the heart. The show's title track was released in January 2023, along with a music video featuring the show's cast.

TRUE LOVE FOREVER premieres its first weekend of performances at New York City's ART X NYC (located at 409 West 14th Street) from Thursday, November 21 to Saturday, November 23, 2024. Additional performances in 2025 will be announced shortly. Tickets go on sale September 17, 2024 and are $100, available at www.trueloveforever.show.

TRUE LOVE FOREVER is performed by Devika Chandnani, Noah LaPook, Marissa Nielsen-Pincus, Jenna Purcell, Edward Rice, Konata Stallings, and Ryan Wuestewald Coyle Girelli will be accompanied by band members Simon Kafka, Hannah Winkler, Tim Lappin, and Dave LeBlanc. The Production Team includes Marissa Nielsen-Pincus and Edward Rice (creative producers), Alexandra and Juliana of Atelier Abene (costume design, Nicole Lang (lighting design) and Peter Farr (stage manager).

Jennine Willett is a director, choreographer, and immersive experience designer. She is a founder and co-artistic director of Third Rail Projects. Her prominent works include the long-running immersive hit Then She Fell, named one of the "Top Ten Shows of 2012" by the New York Times, The Grand Paradise, and Ghost Light, presented by Lincoln Center Theater. Jennine has spearheaded Third Rail Projects' collaboration with the widely acclaimed youth ensemble Albany Park Theater Project for over a decade. Their immersive performance Learning Curve was named one of the Top Ten Shows of 2016 by the Chicago Tribune, Time Out Magazine, and the Chicago Sun-Times, who called it "an altogether wondrous, one-of-a-kind, 'immersive' masterwork." Their second large-scale collaboration, Port of Entry, is currently running in Albany Park, Chicago. Willett has been honored with a Bessie Award for Then She Fell and a Chita Rivera Award for Ghost Light. She was part of the creative team with Fable Studio on the virtual reality experience Wolves in the Walls, winner of both Emmy and Peabody awards.

Coyle Girelli is a British recording artist, singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist. Formerly fronting alternative rock bands Your Vegas and The Chevin, he released his debut solo album Love Kills in late 2018, with Atwood Magazine calling it "dark, poignant, and overwhelmingly honest...as much a confrontation as it is a deep and brooding reflection, offering a space of solace and strength." His second and third solo albums, Funland and Museum Day, were released in 2022 and 2023, with an as-yet-unannounced 4th album scheduled for release in early 2025. Girelli has written songs for many other recording artists, including BTS, Macklemore, Robin Schulz, and Westlife, and co-wrote songs for award-winning, record-breaking 2013 French musicals Robin Des Bois (2013) and Les Trois Mousquataries (2016).

Third Rail Projects has been hailed as one of the foremost groups creating site-specific, immersive, and experiential performance. Led by Zach Morris, Tom Pearson, and Jennine Willett, the company has been working in New York, nationally, and abroad since 2000. Their award-winning immersive hit Then She Fell was named one of the "Top Ten Shows of 2012" by Ben Brantley of The New York Times and acclaimed as one of the best theater experiences of 2013 by Vogue. The show ran for more than seven years for a total of 4,444 performances. Third Rail Projects has been the recipient of several prestigious awards, including two New York Dance and Performance (Bessie) Awards, a Chita Rivera Award for Choreography, a Drama Desk Award Nomination for Unique Theatrical Experience, and more than 20 short film awards in over 40 festivals worldwide. Third Rail Projects has also been recognized as part of the creative team of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning virtual reality adaptation of Neil Gaiman's Wolves in the Walls, and as contributors and featured artists in the Emmy Award-winning series IMMERSIVE.WORLD by ALL ARTS. In 2016, Brooklyn Magazine named Zach, Tom, and Jennine among the 100 most influential people in Brooklyn Culture.

