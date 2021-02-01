Theatre Of Electric Mouth Releases Next Audio Drama NO ONE AT THE DOOR

Theatre of the Electric Mouth (ThEM) releases its next audio drama, No One at the Door, and offers the 5th installment of From the Electric Mouth: a reading series of AI-generated scripts.

No One at the Door is a spooky two-hander, reminiscent of a Pinter play. Like much of ThEM's work, it's an international collaboration. No One at the Door was written by Lyubomir Parushev - a Bulgarian theatre artist and critic; it marks ThEM's ongoing commitment to building artistic partnerships across the globe.

Sometimes, no one is nobody, but in Parushev's script, No One is someone and they're knocking at the door. It doesn't matter that you're in the shower or munching on chips and dip; if No One's knocking at the door and you don't answer, No One'll never go away. Or, if they do, No One might just have to take you with them.

"No One at the Door could be a metaphor for a lot of contemporary issues," says ThEM's artistic director Zach Trebino. "It's a hauntingly neutral piece, onto which we can project an exciting range of interpretations. Is the piece a metaphor about social responsibility? An indictment of traditional domestic roles? A climate change allegory? All of these interpretations and more are true simultaneously, which makes this an excellent bit of theatre."

No One at the Door will be published on all podcast platforms on February 15th. It's written by Lyubomir Parushev & directed by Molly Cohen, with sound by Zach Trebino & video by Steve Barroga.. It features the voice talents of Samantha Turret and Tom Vinson. Click here to experience No One at the Door before its release!

When DeepFakes and DeepWriting abound, can an AI produce a sensical script? Or will this reading devolve into chaotic nonsense, leaping over the uncanny valley completely? These are the driving questions behind ThEM's brand monthly reading series From the Electric Mouth, where intrepid actors dive into a live cold reading of an AI-generated script.

The 5th installment of From the Electric Mouth: a reading series of AI-generated scripts will be broadcast live on ThEM's YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook accounts on February 28th at 3:30pm EST. The reading will feature Blake DeVaney, Bree Ogaldez, and Lyubomir Parushev, with direction by Cara Dodge and text generation by Justin Evans.

Theatre of the Electric Mouth is an international community of artists, collaborating remotely to create absurd and literary audio dramas.

ThEM was formed in response to the COVID pandemic as a safe and accessible way of collaborating remotely to create works of theatre without a live audience. There's no ticket price, either; all of ThEM's audio dramas will be available for free, all you need is a little internet.