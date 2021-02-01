Theater In Quarantine Presents World Premiere of Scott R. Sheppard's BLOOD MEAL

Theater in Quarantine, a pandemic performance laboratory from writer, director, and performer Joshua William Gelb and choreographer Katie Rose McLaughlin, is proud to present the world premiere of Blood Meal, a new play written by Obie Award-winner Scott R. Sheppard (Underground Railroad Game, The Appointment). In this satirical thriller, remote performers Gelb and Lee Minora come together from separate closets across the East Village to build a portrait of intimacy and infestation. Set to premiere on February 1 on YouTube, this 35-minute work features direction by Gelb along with movement direction and costumes by McLaughlin.

In Blood Meal, the lovely home of a young couple is overtaken by blood-sucking insects. While terrifying, the true horrors of this infestation are the paranoid nightmares lurking beneath the couple's façade.

The additional creative team for Blood Meal includes Stivo Arnoczy (video design), Kate Marvin (sound design), Brian Bose (social media), and Morgan Lindsey Tachco (creative producer).

Live streamed performances of Blood Meal will take place on Monday, February 1 at 7pm and 9pm on Theater in Quarantine's YouTube page. Following the live broadcast, the on-demand recording of Blood Meal will be available at www.youtube.com/joshuawilliamgelb, along with the complete Theater in Quarantine archive, in perpetuity.

Blood Meal is made possible in part by Theater Mitu's Artists-at-Home Program. Theater in Quarantine's work is generously supported by a Creative Residency with La Mama Experimental Theatre Club, as participants in LaMaMa and CultureHub's Experiments in Digital Storytelling program, and by many individual donors.