The Tank Announces Casting For TOUCH Beginning In February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Tank has announced casting for the next Spring 2025 Core Production, Touch, a sunny new comedy by Lori Goodman (Reservations for Two) and directed by Janice L. Goldberg (Liberty Talks!). Touch will begin performances on February 20 for a limited run through March 16, 2025 at The Tank's 56 Seat Theater (312 West 36th Street).

Betty, a retired widow from New York, is having a difficult time adjusting to life without her husband. She's driving her son crazy as she nervously dips her toe into online dating. Bob, a widower, also a Florida transplant, gets an unexpected call from his divorced daughter: she's coming to visit. They're both hurting but are too much alike to admit they need each other. Meanwhile, a wife and her curmudgeonly husband navigate living on a fixed income. Touch is a story about the enduring desire for love and companionship at any age.

The cast of Touch will include June Ballinger (Telling Tales Out of School), Alex Brightwell (The Tempest), Willie C Carpenter (Since Africa), Allyson Kaye Daniel (The Wiz, Broadway Revival), Carole Forman (Bring Them Back), Joe Gately (Life Boat), and Stacey Scotte (Strictly Personal).

The creative team will feature Set Design by Jonas Harrison (Tova), Lighting Design by Michael Abrams (I of the Storm), and Sound Design by Iman Rose Louis-Jeune (ZCO/Dance Project). Noelle S. LeBlanc (Seven Keys to Baldpate) is the Production Stage Manager, William English (Midlife) is the Stage Manager, and casting is by Jen Rudin, CSA.

The performance schedule is as follows: Thursdays through Saturdays at 7pm; and Sundays at 3pm. Exception: There will be no performance on Sunday February 23. For tickets and more information, visit www.thetanknyc.org

The Tank's Core Production series serves companies and artists as they create new works for performance. Core Productions are central to The Tank's mission to give emerging artists resources to build their careers and artistic voices. These productions receive institutional support in the form of financial assistance, performance and rehearsal space, press, marketing, and more, culminating in a world premiere production run. Core Production series offers a way for emerging artists to fully realize their artistic vision in partnership with The Tank.

ABOUT THE TANK

Founded in 2003, The Tank is an Obie Award-winning, multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. Led by Artistic Director Meghan Finn, Managing Producer Molly FitzMaurice, and Director of Artistic Development Johnny G. Lloyd, The Tank champions emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression. In doing so the company removes the economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form. From the company's home with two theaters on 36th Street, The Tank serves over 3,000 artists every year, presents 800 to 1,000 performances, and welcomes an average of 36,000 audience members annually. The company fully produces a curated season of 8-12 theatrical World or New York premieres each season.

In addition to a 2020 OBIE Award for Institutional Recognition celebrating our Extraordinary Support of Emerging Artists, The Tank has been honored with 6 Drama Desk nominations for our co-produced work, and an official New York City Council proclamation. Recent work includes hit productions of Midnight Coleslaw Tales from Beyond the Closet!!! by Joey Merlo (2024), Invasive Species by Maia Novi (2023), Joan of Arc in a Supermarket in California by Chloe Xtina (2023), Mahinerator by Jerry Lieblich (2023), New York Times Critics' Picks Simon and His Shoes (2022), Taxilandia (2021, 2023 OBIE Award), OPEN by Crystal Skillman (2019), Red Emma & The Mad Monk by Alexis Roblan (2018), and The Offending Gesture by Mac Wellman (2016); as well as Drama Desk Award-nominated productions The Hunger Artist (2018), The Paper Hat Game (2017), the ephemera trilogy (2017), Ada/Ava (2016) and youarenowhere (2016).

Comments