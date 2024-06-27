The TEAM to Present RECONSTRUCTING at BAM Directed by Rachel Chavkin & Zhailon Levingston

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The TEAM and BAM will present five work-in-progress showings this fall for the TEAM’s newest work, Reconstructing (Still Working but the Devil Might Be Inside), directed by Rachel Chavkin and Zhailon Levingston. The performances will take place October 24-27 at BAM Fisher.



Helmed by a writing collective of 21 artists ranging in age from 28 through 98, Reconstructing (Still Working but the Devil Might Be Inside) is a new work from Brooklyn-based theater collective, The TEAM. Exploring intimacy between Black-, POC-, and white-identifying Americans, this singular meta-theater experiment wrestles with the question of how, in the aftermath of slavery, we might move through history together.



On the stage is a two-story house. From one angle, it’s mucked out after a flood. From another, it’s a new development wrapped in Tyvek. And from another, it’s “Tara” from Gone with the Wind being transformed into an Airbnb. Sometimes it looks like it’s on fire. Someone is quilting in the corner. Come in.



Reconstructing is written collaboratively by Brenda Abbandandolo, Denée Benton, Eric Berryman, Vinie Burrows, Rachel Chavkin, André De Shields, JJJJJerome Ellis, Katherine Freer, Jill Frutkin, Amber Gray, Jeremy O. Harris, Modesto Flako Jimenez, Marika Kent, Libby King, Ian Lassiter, Zhailon Levingston, Jake Margolin, James Harrison Monaco, Kristen Sieh, Nick Vaughan, and Jillian Walker, with music by James Harrison Monaco and Jillian Walker



Reconstructing features Choreography by nicHi douglas; Original Scenic Design by Nick Vaughan; Co-Scenic Design by Lawrence Moten; Video & Projection Design by Katherine Freer; Lighting Design by Marika Kent; Costume & Object Design by Brenda Abbandandolo, Marika Kent, and Kristen Sieh; and Sound Design by Mikhail Fiksel. Casting will be announced at a later date.



Founded in 2004, the TEAM is a Brooklyn-based experimental theatre collective, spirited by some of the wildest and deepest artists working today. Once described by The Guardian as “theatrical excavators of American culture, American dreams, and the American psyche,” the TEAM collaboratively creates new works about the experience of living in the United States today to generate dialogue about our nation’s past, present, and future through production and touring. The TEAM believes how we make is as important as what we make, and our producing practices strive to embody our values of collective liberation.



To date, the TEAM has created and toured 12 works, including Mission Drift and RoosevElvis, and their work has been seen at venues such as National Theatre of London, The Public, PS122, The Bushwick Starr, ArtsEmerson, A.R.T., Walker Art Center, Edinburgh’s Traverse Theatre, Almeida Theatre, the Salzburg Festival, Perth International Arts Festival, Hong Kong Arts Festival, and more.

General admission tickets are $20 and are available beginning at 1pm on July 27th at https://tickets.bam.org/production/?pid=43337.

Comments