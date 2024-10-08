The Public's THE FORD/HILL PROJECT to Host Post-Show Conversations WITH Roxanne Gay & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE FORD/HILL PROJECT, a Waterwell production created by Lee Sunday Evans and Elizabeth Marvel, is being presented by Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and The Public Theater. Featuring Dylan Baker, Eric Berryman, Tony Award nominee Amber Iman, and Elizabeth Marvel, the production will have its New York Premiere at The Public October 16-20.

Each performance will include a post-show conversation. Speakers include author Roxane Gay, NYU law professor Melissa Murray, Acting Commissioner NYC Mayor's Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence Saloni Sethi, civil rights attorney and author Alexandra Brodsky, activist and author Renee Bracey Sherman, and more.

THE FORD/HILL PROJECT was first presented at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company last night, Monday, October 7, the day the Supreme Court began the 2024-25 term. The upcoming performances at The Public are part of our series THE POLITICS OF NOW, three presentations featuring work that speaks directly to our current politics and cultural conversation.

SCHEDULE:

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16 AT 7 P.M.

Renee Bracey Sherman, Founder, We Testify and Co-Author of Liberating Abortion

Adrianne Wright, Founder and CEO of ROSIE and Founder of I Will Not Be Quiet

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17 AT 7 P.M.

Roxane Gay, writer

Ifeoma Ike, author, artist, and attorney, NYU McSilver Institute Fellow, Founder, Pink Cornrows

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18 AT 7 P.M.

Saloni Sethi, Acting Commissioner NYC Mayor's Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence

Alvaro Pinzon, MSW - Director of Respect & Responsibility Program at Rising Ground

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19 AT 7 P.M.

Melissa Murray, Frederick I. and Grace Stokes Professor of Law, NYU School of Law

Alexandra Brodsky, civil rights attorney at Public Justice and Author of Sexual Justice

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20 AT 2 P.M. – speakers to be announced soon.

