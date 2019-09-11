The Moth Returns to Lincoln Center with Kathleen Turner and More

Beloved storytelling nonprofit The Moth-the force behind the Peabody Award-winning Moth Radio Hour and the ultra-popular podcast-returns to Lincoln Center for the seventh time on Saturday, October 12 at 7:30 p.m., with its signature Mainstage show. Hosted by Moth favorite Tara Clancy, the evening features true stories, on the theme of Tug of War, told live, without notes, by five inspiring storytellers including Kathleen Turner, Jeremy Jennings, Samuel James, and Sarfraz Manzoor. Violinist Mazz Swift rounds out the cast. Tug of War marks the seventh collaboration between The Moth and Lincoln Center. Tickets go on sale today, September 11.

"We are thrilled to once again take the stage at Lincoln Center," says Catherine Burns, Artistic Director at The Moth. "The theme is 'tug-of-war'-a term that connotes a competition or two opposing forces-but we at The Moth believe that storytelling has the ability to promote stronger connections, greater understanding, and to bring people together."

Tickets for Tug of War start at $30 and are available online at LincolnCenter.org, by calling CenterCharge at 212.721.6500 (open daily 10:00 am-9:00 pm), or at Alice Tully Hall, located at 1941 Broadway at 66th Street, ground floor, Monday-Saturday, 10:00 am-6:00 pm, Sunday, 12:00 pm-6:00 pm.

