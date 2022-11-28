The McKittrick Hotel to Present Annual New Year's Eve Spectacular THE MIDNIGHT BALL
All tickets include open bar and access to the hotel’s Alpine rooftop bar and restaurant, The Hideout at Gallow Green.
The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, announced its highly anticipated New Year's Eve celebration, The Midnight Ball. The one-night-only soirée will take place throughout the hotel on Saturday, December 31.
"The dawn of a New Year rapidly approaches, bringing with it all the possibility of a brilliant new age. Escape from the darkness of yesteryear to The McKittrick Hotel, where a dazzling kaleidoscope of decadence awaits," said Creative Director, Croydon Leo.
Guests are encouraged to dress in high style for the most decadent night of the year, where the past and present will collide in an escapist fantasy. The glittering evening promises scandalous wonders and invites guests to relish in renewed freedom. Guests will enter the New Year strengthened, emboldened, and reinvigorated with a lust for life.
Tickets for Standard Entry to the party start from $334.50 per person. To allow the swiftest entry possible, tickets will be timed between 9:30PM and 11PM. Late Night entry is also offered at half past the stroke of midnight.
Revelers can enhance the evening on Oz's List for expedited entry at any time and access to Oz's Boudoir bar for the evening. Maximilian's Champagne Table tickets include Oz's benefits plus a reserved table in the Grand Ballroom.
Packages are also available to attend Sleep No More at 6PM, or dine At The Illusionist's Table at 8PM, before the party for an additional fee.
All tickets include open bar and access to the hotel's Alpine rooftop bar and restaurant, The Hideout at Gallow Green. All guests must be at least 21 to attend. Pricing is subject to change.
Previous themes include The Grand Hotel (2021), The World's Fair (2019), The King's Winter Masquerade (2017-18), and The McKittrick Masquerade (2016).
Sleep No More, Speakeasy Magick, and At The Illusionist's Table are also currently running at the hotel. For tickets and information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.
ABOUT THE MCKITTRICK HOTEL
The McKittrick Hotel (@TheMcKittrick) is home of immersive theater spectacle Sleep No More (@sleepnomorenyc), dazzling Speakeasy Magick, and intimate live events in Manderley Bar and The Club Car. Guests are also welcome to the hotel's rooftop bar and restaurant, Gallow Green (@gallowgreen).
The McKittrick Hotel provides a unique location for celebrations and private gatherings of all sizes. The legendary venue is also renowned for presenting one-of-a-kind live concerts, intimate music festivals, and spectacular soirées for Halloween and New Year's Eve.
Located in close proximity to Hudson Yards, Little Island, The High Line, West Chelsea art galleries, and The Meatpacking District, The McKittrick is a not-to-be-missed destination for locals and visitors alike.
For additional information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.
ABOUT SLEEP NO MORE
UK-based Punchdrunk's Sleep No More is an award-winning theatrical experience that tells Shakespeare's classic tragedy Macbeth through a darkly cinematic lens. Audiences move freely through the epic world of the story at their own pace, choosing where to go and what to see, ensuring that everyone's journey is different and unique.
Sleep No More's creative team features Felix Barrett (Direction and Design), Maxine Doyle (Direction and Choreography), Stephen Dobbie (Sound Design), BEATRICE MINNS (Design Associate), and LIVI VAUGHAN (Design Associate).
Sleep No More is produced by EMURSIVE (Jonathan Hochwald, Arthur Karpati, and Randy Weiner, principals) in association with Rebecca Gold productions. EMURSIVE produces immersive theatre in extraordinary places.
For additional information, visit www.sleepnomorenyc.com.
