The McKittrick Hotel to Present THE LAST NEW YEAR'S EVE Celebration

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, will present The Last New Year’s Eve, a year-end celebration taking place throughout the famed hotel on Sunday, December 31. The award-winning immersive production, Sleep No More, recently announced its final extension through January 28, 2024.

The Last New Year’s Eve invites guests to one last revelrous evening with thrilling performances, live bands, and dancing throughout the hotel. Guests are encouraged to dress in their glamorous best for the last night of the year, inspired by the hotel’s legendary residents, caretakers, and iconic venues. Guidance is provided on the hotel’s website.

Produced by Emursive, the party has been conceptualized and directed by Conor Doyle and Oliver Sayer (One Hundred) and dance artist and choreographer, Marla Phelan (MarlaPhelan.com). All three creatives trace their roots back to performing in Sleep No More and other Punchdrunk works. They have shaped many of The McKittrick’s parties and special events, including A Midsommar Night’s Dream and MONSTER: A Halloween Party soirées this year.

The McKittrick Hotel’s previous New Year’s Eve themes have included The Midnight Ball (2022), The Grand Hotel (2021), The World’s Fair (2019), The King’s Winter Masquerade (2017-18), and The McKittrick Masquerade (2016).

Tickets for Standard Entry to The Last New Year’s Eve start from $300 per person (plus fees). Libations are not included but will be available for purchase at bars on every floor.

Revelers can enhance the evening on Oz’s List for expedited entry at any time and access to Oz's Boudoir, an exclusive lounge for the evening. Maximilian’s Guest tickets include Oz’s benefits plus a reserved table in the hotel’s Grand Ballroom.

Doors open at 9PM. Guests must be at least 21 to attend. Pricing is subject to change.

For tickets and information about Sleep No More, and other experiences at The McKittrick Hotel, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.

ABOUT THE MCKITTRICK HOTEL

The McKittrick Hotel (@TheMcKittrick) is home of immersive theater spectacle Sleep No More (@sleepnomorenyc), dazzling Speakeasy Magick (@speakeasymagick), and intimate live events in Manderley Bar and The Club Car - now playing At The Illusionist’s Table and Hypnotique.

The legendary venue is also renowned for presenting one-of-a-kind live concerts, intimate music festivals, and spectacular soirées for Halloween and New Year’s Eve. In season, guests are also welcome to visit the hotel’s rooftop garden bar and restaurant, Gallow Green (@gallowgreen).

The McKittrick Hotel provides a unique location for celebrations and private gatherings of all sizes. Located in close proximity to Hudson Yards, Little Island, The High Line, West Chelsea art galleries, and The Meatpacking District, The McKittrick is a not-to-be-missed destination for locals and visitors alike.

For additional information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.

ABOUT SLEEP NO MORE

UK-based Punchdrunk's Sleep No More is an award-winning theatrical experience that tells Shakespeare’s classic tragedy Macbeth through a darkly cinematic lens. Audiences move freely through the epic world of the story at their own pace, choosing where to go and what to see, ensuring that everyone’s journey is different and unique.

Sleep No More’s creative team features Felix Barrett (Direction and Design), Maxine Doyle (Direction and Choreography), Stephen Dobbie (Sound Design), BEATRICE MINNS (Design Associate), and LIVI VAUGHAN (Design Associate).

Sleep No More is produced by EMURSIVE (Jonathan Hochwald and Arthur Karpati, principals) in association with Rebecca Gold productions. EMURSIVE produces immersive theatre in extraordinary places.

For additional information, visit www.sleepnomorenyc.com.

Photo credit: Jane Kratochvil