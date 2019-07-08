The Maxamoo Podcast Discusses Previews July Theatre in New York

On the latest episode of the Maxamoo Theatre and Performance Podcast, Aurin Squire, David Levy, and Diep Tran share what they're excited about for July, 2019, including (when available) how to get discounted tickets.

Introductions (0:00)

In The Green (0:41) presented by LCT3 at the Claire Tow Theater

Promenade (4:50) presented by Encores! Off-Center at New York City Center

The Hot! Festival at Dixon Place (8:24)

Highlighted shows:

-IvankaPlay

-The Chaos Theory of Now

-Those Musclebound Cowboys from Snake Pit Gulch

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (12:30) at the Daryl Roth Theatre

Merril Mushroom's Bar Dykes (16:56) presented by The Other Side of Silence (TOSOS)

at The Flea

Mojada (19:19) at The Public Theater

Midsummer: A Banquet (27:31) presented by Third Rail Projects and Food of Love at Café Fae

Broadway Bounty Hunter (32:32) at Greenwich House Theater

Native Son (38:34) presented by The Acting Company at The Duke on 42nd Street

Outro (43:00)

About Maxamoo

On Maxamoo's New York City Theater Podcast we cut through that chaos and just tell you: what's good, what's bad, and what we recommend.

We base our recommendations on the quality and characteristics of the production, not theater size. So the terms Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway (which are all technical terms describing the location and number of seats in a theater) are not important to us.

We strive to include diverse, interesting, and innovative productions, shows you're probably missing if you rely on mainstream publications like the New York Times, The New Yorker, and Time Out New York, which cover only a tiny fraction of the arts, culture, and theater world.





