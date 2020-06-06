The JOCUNDA FESTIVAL Presents A Virtual Play Reading Of THE BREAKING POINT By Karen Brown
The Jocunda Music, Film & Theatre Festival presents a virtual play reading of The Breaking Point by Karen Brown, and directed by Van Dirk Fisher, on Sunday, June 7th @ 7 PM EST.
Register in advance for this webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UtDLku04SvumCRyP4sirhw
Donation: $5.00 Proceeds will benefit the Riant Theatre.
Tim Johnson was a successful Hollywood screenwriter who had to return to his childhood home under his father's care after he suffered a psychotic breakdown at his job. Family secrets unravel revealing ugly truths... THE BREAKING POINT. Sometimes a person can only take but so much.
Cast
Fredric Michaels - John Johnson
Shariff Sinclair - Tim Johnson
Patricia Fields - Lynette Pettigrew
Patti St. John - Tina Johnson
Francine Brown-Wilson - The Reader
To learn more about the Jocunda Festival, visit https://jocundamftfestival.blogspot.com/2020/03/the-jocunda-music-film-theatre-festival.html
To submit your play for consideration for the Play Reading Series visit https://www.therianttheatre.com/index.php?n=online_play_reading_series_on_zoom
To make a donation: https://www.therianttheatre.com/index.php?n=sponorship_opportunities
Donations
