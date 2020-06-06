The JOCUNDA FESTIVAL Presents A Virtual Play Reading Of THE BREAKING POINT By Karen Brown

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Jocunda Music, Film & Theatre Festival presents a virtual play reading of The Breaking Point by Karen Brown, and directed by Van Dirk Fisher, on Sunday, June 7th @ 7 PM EST.

Register in advance for this webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UtDLku04SvumCRyP4sirhw

Donation: $5.00 Proceeds will benefit the Riant Theatre.

Tim Johnson was a successful Hollywood screenwriter who had to return to his childhood home under his father's care after he suffered a psychotic breakdown at his job. Family secrets unravel revealing ugly truths... THE BREAKING POINT. Sometimes a person can only take but so much.

Cast

Fredric Michaels - John Johnson

Shariff Sinclair - Tim Johnson

Patricia Fields - Lynette Pettigrew

Patti St. John - Tina Johnson

Francine Brown-Wilson - The Reader

To learn more about the Jocunda Festival, visit https://jocundamftfestival.blogspot.com/2020/03/the-jocunda-music-film-theatre-festival.html

To submit your play for consideration for the Play Reading Series visit https://www.therianttheatre.com/index.php?n=online_play_reading_series_on_zoom

To make a donation: https://www.therianttheatre.com/index.php?n=sponorship_opportunities

