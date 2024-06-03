The Flea to Launch Fourth Annual Juneteenth Free Public Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Flea has revealed their fourth annual line-up of Juneteenth public performances. These Black artists, through their virtuosic practices, will stage public performances in celebration of Juneteenth. The Flea's Artistic Director, Niegel Smith, will also participate as a performance artist.

This year, The Flea fully embraces the West African concept of Sankofa, with artistic expressions that touch upon the past and reach into the future. With an amazing group of visual artists, dancers, poets, actors, and multimedia artists, this year's celebration of Black freedom is designed for the whole family to enjoy.

The Flea's Artistic Director, Niegel Smith, believes “Juneteenth is just one step of many toward our liberation and I'm thrilled for New York City to meet the liberatory art and vision of this cohort of artists. They all get the body swaying, the voice singing, and speak necessary truths to our world. I can't imagine a more exciting way for The Flea to mark this holiday - free and accessible to all!

“There is no better way to for Americans to celebrate Juneteenth than by experiencing Black art,” says The Flea's Executive Director, Dr. Lauren Britt-Elmore. “This holiday is the embodiment of the idea that no one is free until everyone is free. And artistic expression is freedom. The Flea has been deeply connected to this pivotal day since its refounding. We are so proud of the artists we've gathered this year for every generation to enjoy.”

Each work is featured on a different day throughout the city starting June 15th and ending on Juneteenth, June 19th. The Flea's Juneteenth program centers the full creative expression of the artists. Giving artists the independence to interpret Black liberation is what gives The Flea's Juneteenth programming its variety and excitement.

To reserve tickets, please visit https://thenewflea.org/events

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

The Worthy, by Niegel Smith

Saturday, June 15 at 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM

Location: The African Burial Ground Monument

Featuring Talu Green and Niegel Smith

Join an afro-futuristic griot (Niegel Smith) on a Juneteenth walk exploring our city through the lens of black love and queer liberation. Co-led by Talu Green with his commanding Djembe drumming, The Worthy is a performance that will take you through the African Burial Ground National Monument, past civic buildings and through the streets of lower Manhattan as we celebrate the intrinsic worth of Queer Black folks. The walk concludes at The Flea.

Liberation Play, by Chicava Honeychild / DuYe Moves

Sunday, June 16 at 1:00 PM

Location: 405A Colonels Row, Governors Island

Featuring Derick Cross, Kathryn Davis, Chicava Honeychild, Angel Kaba

Liberation Play is an activation day to celebrate Juneteenth at DuYe Moves' lawn space on Colonels Row on Governors Island. Designed to synergize performance, participation, and expression, the day begins with Kathryn Davis offering QiGong for Liberation. She will guide participants through a QiGong set that frees the mind and relaxes the body. These moves will serve DuYe Movers long after the day's lesson in their everyday lives. Poet Derick Cross will perform and hold space for guided open mic expressions of Personal Liberation. Angel Kaba's Afro'Dance New York will bring joy and happiness through a class suitable for all body types and levels, along with a performance. Throughout the day, Danie Herard will offer her Soul Art making workshop, guiding students through a process to create beautiful works of art with pen & ink and watercolor.

Performance Discipline(s):

Afro'Dance - QiGong - Poetry - Art Making

Flea Dream Machine

Wednesday, June 19 at 7:00 PM

Location: Lincoln Center's David Rubenstein Atrium transformed into an Afro Future Garden designed by Mickalene Thomas & Lutfi Janania

Featuring Aleah Alexander, Alicia Alexander, Liza Jessie Peterson, Alicia Pilgrim

Who do we want to be in the next 10, 20, 100 years? The Flea Dream Machine invites you into an embodiment of our most fabulous, evolved selves. At momma Nona's request, we are taking over Lincoln Center's David Rubenstein Atrium with music, dance, sensual poetry and inventive looks to share with you. You'll step into our Afro-Future in this immersive and jubilant experience for all.

*Check www.thenewflea.org for up-to-date information about each performance.

The Flea was refounded in 2021 with the mission to support and invest in experimental art by Black, brown, and queer artists. The Flea provides space, financial support, producing partnership and other resources so that they may develop and share their vision in community with audiences.

